Connect with us

Thailand Politics

Future Forward Party Leader Thanathorn Loses His MP Status
Advertisement

Regional News Thailand Politics

Pollution: Thailand's Structural Inability to Clean Up its Air

Thailand Politics

Thailand and China Agree to Enhance Military Cooperation

Thailand Politics

Two Arrested for Slashing, Robbing Elderly German at his Phuket home

Thailand Politics

Thailand Confirms Strategic Partnership with China

Thailand Politics

Thai Political Foes Accuses Army Chief of Meddling

Thailand Politics

Thai Army Chief Attacks Opposition Parties Over Southern Insurgency

Thailand Politics

Recorded Documents Emerges of Thammanat's Jail Sentence in Australia

Thailand Politics

Belgian Journalist Detained, Warned Against Interview With Thai Activist

Thailand Politics

Thai Military Files Sedition Charges Against Opposition Leaders

Thailand Politics

Future Forward Party Leader Thanathorn Loses His MP Status

Advertisements

The court said some irregularities were found in the media share transfer and stripped him of his MP status retrospective.

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled against Future Forward party leader, Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit in a media shareholding case. Disqualifying him as an elected member of parliament.

In the ruling, handed down on Wednesday, the court found him guilty for holding shares in a media company, V-Luck Media Co. when he filed candidacy applications in February.

The election law prohibits candidates from owning media shares.

Thanathorn claimed that he transferred his 675,000 shares in V-Luck Media to his mother in January before filing his candidacy.

The court said some irregularities were found in the media share transfer and stripped him of his MP status retrospective.

The court cited Articles 98 and 42 of the 2017 Constitution and the Organic Act on Election to the House of Representatives in characterizing Thanathorn as prohibited from being elected as an MP.

As a result, the new party-list MP of Future Forward party will be moved to replace Thanathorn within seven days.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement