Future Forward Party Leader Thanathorn Loses His MP Status

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled against Future Forward party leader, Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit in a media shareholding case. Disqualifying him as an elected member of parliament.

In the ruling, handed down on Wednesday, the court found him guilty for holding shares in a media company, V-Luck Media Co. when he filed candidacy applications in February.

The election law prohibits candidates from owning media shares.

Thanathorn claimed that he transferred his 675,000 shares in V-Luck Media to his mother in January before filing his candidacy.

The court said some irregularities were found in the media share transfer and stripped him of his MP status retrospective.

The court cited Articles 98 and 42 of the 2017 Constitution and the Organic Act on Election to the House of Representatives in characterizing Thanathorn as prohibited from being elected as an MP.

As a result, the new party-list MP of Future Forward party will be moved to replace Thanathorn within seven days.