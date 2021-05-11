Connect with us

Thailand Politics

Foreigner Riding Without Mask or Helmet Scorned on Thai Social Media
Advertisement

Thailand Politics

Court Says Deputy Minister Can Keep his Job Despite Checkered Past

Thailand Politics

Thai Health Minister Defends Sinovac Vaccine Despite its Ineffectiveness

Thailand Politics

Court Finds Yingluck Shinawatra Not Liable in Rice-Pledging Scheme

Thailand Politics

Thailand's Prime Minister Denies Aiding Myanmar's Generals

Thailand Politics

Thousands of Protesters Occupy Bangkok Demanding Reforms

Thailand Politics

Police Lt Gen Surachate "Big Joke" Hakparn Reinstated to Active Duty

News Video Thailand Politics

Angry Thai Prime Minister Sprays Hand Sanitizer on Reporters

Thailand Politics

Pro-Democracy Demonstrators Defy Thai Prime Ministers Ban Gatherings

Regional News Thailand Politics

Demonstrators Continue Protests Despite Ban on Public Assembly

Thailand Politics

Foreigner Riding Without Mask or Helmet Scorned on Thai Social Media

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Foreigner Without Mask or Helmet Scorned on Thai Social Media

Phuket Immigration police have tracked down a foreigner after a video went viral on social media (Facebook) of him riding without a face mask or helmet.

Phuket Immigration police received information from a Facebook user that a foreigner riding a motorcycle without helmets and face masks in Wichit subdistrict in Muang district of Phuket.

Immigration police coordinated with local agencies and found the foreigner on Saturday to warn him about a THB20,000 fine if he does not wear a mask and a fine of up to THB1000 for not wearing a helmet.

The video was posted on Facebook with the caption “ignorant foreigner doesn’t wear helmet and mask. He also went through a red light. Most importantly, he lifted his middle finger at me and abused me in his native tongue after I honked at him for driving at 40km/hr in the middle lane.

Thank God, I didn’t bring my wife and kids with me.” the Facebook poster wrote.

The post received huge attention on Thai social media, as Thailand is facing a renewed virus crisis.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Our Online Shopping Store

Our Store

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog