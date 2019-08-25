Suspected Southern Insurgent Dies After Alleged Interrogation Injuries

BANGKOK – A suspected from the southern insurgent has died after being treated in an intensive care from injuries sustained from interrogation by authorities.

Abdulloh Esomusor’s family posted on Facebook that he died at 4am in Hospital in Hat Yai district of Songkhla.

His family members took the body to their home for a religious ceremony. The family said they had no confidence in the fairness of authorities to conduct an autopsy.

Col Pramote Prom-in, the spokesman for the Military’s Internal Security Operations, confirmed the death of Abdulloh. He promised transparency in an inquiry into what happened.

Abdulloh, a suspected insurgent, was arrested at his home on July 20th. He was taken to a military camp for questioning (Interrogation).

According to the military he was sent to a military detention center after authorities found him “stressed out” that night. The next morning he was found unconscious on the restroom floor.

Human rights group iLaw, has called on authorities to conduct an autopsy to shed light on the suspect’s death.

His family members, friends and other residents preyed for him at mosques in the southern region.

Meanwhile, peace talks with the southern insurgents continue to go nowhere. Demands from either side prevent meaningful discourse in the two decade-long scuffle.

Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has scoffed at demand from Barisan Revolusi Nasional, the most prominent southern insurgent groups. They want the release suspects in security cases before peace negotiations can recommence.

Southern insurgents have killed some 7,000 people over the past 15 years and weekly attacks are still a feature of life in southern Thailand.