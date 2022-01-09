Sinead O’Connor Reveals her Missing 17-Year-old Son has Died

Shane O’Connor, Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, was found dead in Ireland on Friday after his mother alerted authorities that he had gone missing.

A body found in Bray, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Dublin, closed the missing person case.

Her son, “the very light of my life,” made the decision to end his earthly struggle today and has gone to be with God. Peace be upon him and may no one follow his example. I love you so much, my baby. Rest in peace.”

Her son had earlier been told not to harm himself on social media. His attempted suicides had led to his hospitalization.

In a tweet on Saturday, O’Connor shared a tribute to her son Shane, stating that he had “decided to end his earthly struggle and is now with God”.

My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

How many children does Sinead O’Connor have?

Sinead O’Connor is a mother of four children and has been married four times. Jake Reynolds, 34, is her eldest child with music producer John Reynolds. The couple wed in 1987 and welcomed their child in 1988. By 1991, they had separated.

With journalist John Waters, she welcomed her second child, 25-year-old Roisin, in 1997. After the birth of their daughter, the couple separated and fought over custody. After winning custody of Roisin, Waters moved to Dublin with his daughter.

