Connect with us

News Trending News

Sinead O'Connor Reveals her Missing 17-Year-old Son has Died
Advertisement

News News Asia

22 Stuck in Cars Freeze to Death at Resort Town in Pakistan

News

African Swine Fever Blamed for Soaring Pork Prices

Health News

Health Department to Give Pfizer Vaccine to Children Aged 5 to 11

Crime News Southern Thailand

Man Shoots and Kills 2 Seafood Vendors, Injures 3 Others

News

Tech Talent in Thailand Expected to be in Great Demand in 2022

Covid-19 News Regional News

Government Reinstates Alcohol Ban Due to Omicron Variant

News News Asia News Video

China, Russia Back Kazakhstan Presidents Crackdown on Citizens

News Regional News

Captain Sacked For Disgracing Navy While Intoxicated

News Tourism

Thailand's Test & Go No-Quarantine Program Suspended Indefinitely

News

Sinead O’Connor Reveals her Missing 17-Year-old Son has Died

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sinead O'Connor

Shane O’Connor, Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, was found dead in Ireland on Friday after his mother alerted authorities that he had gone missing.

A body found in Bray, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Dublin, closed the missing person case.

Her son, “the very light of my life,” made the decision to end his earthly struggle today and has gone to be with God. Peace be upon him and may no one follow his example. I love you so much, my baby. Rest in peace.”

Her son had earlier been told not to harm himself on social media. His attempted suicides had led to his hospitalization.

Sinead O’Connor tribute to her Son on Twitter.

In a tweet on Saturday, O’Connor shared a tribute to her son Shane, stating that he had “decided to end his earthly struggle and is now with God”.

My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Sinead O’Connor Pleads for Help, Says She’s Living in New Jersey

Thai Police to Seek Extradition of Briton Shane Looker Wanted in the

How many children does Sinead O’Connor have?

Sinead O’Connor is a mother of four children and has been married four times. Jake Reynolds, 34, is her eldest child with music producer John Reynolds. The couple wed in 1987 and welcomed their child in 1988. By 1991, they had separated.

With journalist John Waters, she welcomed her second child, 25-year-old Roisin, in 1997. After the birth of their daughter, the couple separated and fought over custody. After winning custody of Roisin, Waters moved to Dublin with his daughter.

Also Check:

Sinead O’Connor Pleads for Help, Says She’s Living in New Jersey

Thai Police to Seek Extradition of Briton Shane Looker Wanted in the

British National Shane Looker Sought by Thai Police for Murder

Arizona State University Student Drowns trying to Save Another

Boy, 17 Killed in after Crashing His Motorcycle into a Sedan

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?