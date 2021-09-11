Connect with us

News Southern Thailand

Police Raid Birthday Party in Koh Samui 27 Foreigners Arrested
Advertisement

Crime & Legal News

Narcotics Police Make "Huge Drug Bust" in Central Thailand

News World News

Denmark Returns to Normal Life Lifting all Covid Restrictions

News News Asia

North Korean Leader Kim Takes Center Stage After Weight Loss

News Northern Thailand

79 Year-Old Man Rescued After His Kitchen Collapses into River

News Northern Thailand

Police Arrest Prison Official Who Killed Four Family Members

News Regional News

Thailand to Adopt Digital Health Pass App for Domestic Flights

News Thai Legal

Thailand Lawmakers Pass Bill on the Sale of Kratom

Crime & Legal News

Russian's Arrested for US$1.5 Million Dollar Art Theft in Pattaya

News Northern Thailand

Toddler Kidnapped for Human Sacrifice Found in Northern Thailand

News

Police Raid Birthday Party in Koh Samui 27 Foreigners Arrested

Published

56 mins ago

on

Police Raid Birthday Party in Koh Samui 27 Foreigners Arrested

Police in Southern Thailand have arrested 27 foreign nationals and 21 Thais on the resort island of Koh Samui during a raid on a birthday party. The 48 birthday party attendees were charged with violating the emergence decree.

Koh Samui police and local officials raided a luxury residential and resort complex on the southern Thailand tourist island on Saturday around 1am.

Koh Samui police were acting on a tip-off that a large birthday party was being organised at the venue. Gatherings of more than 5 people are against the emergency decree still in effect with regards to Covid-19. Charges were also be laid under Thailand’s Disease Control Act.

According to the Bangkok Post authorities arrested27 foreign nationals (21 men and six women) and 21 Thais Nationals (three men and 18 women). Authorities seized all the alcoholic as evidence. All birthday party attendees were taken to the local police station for legal charges.

Police on the resort island have been cracking down of large gatherings to prevent the spread of covid on Koh Samui as the island reopens for foreign tourism.

As of September 6th , 1,058 foreign tourists had arrived on Koh Samui on 110 flights from Bangkok and Phuket under three tourism stimulus programs Surat Thani  Provincial Governor Wichawut Jinto said.

Hotel reservations of foreign tourist have so far totalled 7,136 room nights and spending was estimated at 41 million baht. None of foreign tourists have tested positive for Covid-19.

Read more trending news, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Search

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You




Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog