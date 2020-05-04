People Frantically Rush to Buy Alcohol as Prohibition Ends in Thailand

Seems people in Thailand love their alcohol as they lined up at supermarkets on Sunday to buy alcoholic beverages after sales resumed for the first time in almost a month.

Alcohol Shops across the country saw people buying beer, wine and whiskey in bulk as the clock reached 11am,. The earliest time alcoholic beverages can legally be sold.

Boxes of beer at the Makro cash-and-carry store in Srinakarin area in Samut Prakan were rushed to checkout counters. Liquor departments in other stores saw customers forming long queues to quench their thirst.

“The shop has to urgently get more beer and whiskey as they are running out of stock,” Pratheep Wicchaphin, owner of Hok Kee, a wholesale told the Bangkok Post.

Alcohol and alcoholic beverages to be Consumed at Home

Sales of alcoholic beverages are now permitted under measures to ease the lockdown. But alcohol buyers are only allowed to drink at home.

“There have been no customers since the ban began,” said Darunee Raksai. Who bought beer and whiskey at Hok Kee to resell at his shop at Ban Tanong in Phimai.

Not all provinces have lifted the ban; the decision is left up to provincial governors, who m ay continue it if they fret about possible Covid-19 transmission at drinking gatherings.

Buri Ram, Chanthaburi, Lop Buri, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Phetchaburi, Phitsanulok and Rayong are among the provinces where the ban remains in force. The period of the ban varies depending on the judgement of the governor.

Although buyers cannot drink in restaurants and shops, some places on Sunday defied the order.

Trakul Nunil, the Sahatsakhan district chief in Kalasin, on Sunday ordered four floating restaurants in Lampao dam to close after they sold alcoholic beverages to customers.

Authorities raided the rafts and also ordered clients to pay their bills and leave after they found some were drinking beer or whiskey. The restaurants defied the order not to sell alcoholic beverages, the district chief said.

People Frantically Buying Booze in Thailand