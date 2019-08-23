Swiss Man Wanted on Interpol Warrant Arrested in Northern Thailand

– A 56-year-old Swiss man, wanted by Interpol and facing arrest warrant in Brazil for attempted murder. He was arrested at a home in Chiang Mai ’s Saraphi district, Thailand Immigration Police reported.

He said Brazilian police had contacted them to help find the man and have him extradited to face prosecution.

The man identified by Chiang Mai police only as Mr. Roger. He faces the allegation of physically assaulting a victim at a bar on March 28, 2004.

This resulted in the victim sustaining serious spinal injuries, triggering partial paralysis.

Interpol Investigators found that the Swiss man entered Thailand on July 19 and has been living with his wife in a housing estate in Chiang Mai.

Immigration Police have revoked the man’s visa and are holding him in detention pending extradition by Interpol.

British Man Arrested for Overstay in Northern Thailand

On Saturday Immigration police have arrested Briton Deal Lee Marc, 54, in Doi Saket District of Chiang Mai for overstaying his visa. He arrived in Thailand on December 10th in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province.

His visa expired on January 2nd of this year. He is now in custody waiting for deportation.