Soldier Catch Illegal Chinese People Evading Immigration Quarantine

Soldiers from Western Thailand’s 4th Infantry Regiment have arrested illegal Chinese people who were suppose to be in 14 day quarantine. The soldiers caught the Chinese men who were suppose to be in immigration police detention wandering around the the city center of Mae Sot in Tak province yesterday.

Police identified the Chinese people as Mr. Zhang Yong Lyu and Mr. Liu Wei, found walking along a road at Ban Mae Ku Luang in tambon Mae Ku of Mae Sot.

Upon a search of their documents soldiers found the two had been detained at an immigration police detention center for illegal entry, awaiting deportation. They had been granted bail because they said they were scared of catching a disease while in detention.

They were instead confined to a hotel in Mae Sot under the supervision of immigration police. The soldiers handed them over to immigration police, who put them back in the hotel pending deportation.

A third Chinese man, Mr. Di Labu, 26, was not carrying any travel documents when he was found by an army patrol on the bank of the Moei river at Ban Tha At in tambon Tha Sai Luat and was detained for questioning.

The man was taken to Mae Sot Hospital for Covid-19 testing, and the result was negative. He was later handed over to a Mae Sot police station.

Chinese arrested in Northern Thailand

Meanwhile, Last week soldiers from 7th Infantry Regiment raided a large house at a resort in Muang district on Monday morning and arrested 60-80 Han Chinese nationals running an online gambling operation.

They surrounded a resort at Ban Rakthai, or Moo 6 village, in tambon Mok Cham Pae of Muang district, which borders Myanmar, before searching a big house with a red roof.

The house was reported by Crime Suppression Division police to be used as as a call center for an online gambling network.

The soldiers searched the house and rounded up the Han Chinese nationals operating the call center. The suspects were handed over to Mok Cham Pae police station for legal proceedings.

They were also being checked for Covid-19 by medical staff from Srisangwan Hospital in Mae Hong Son.