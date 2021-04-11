Health Officials Struggle to Contain Covid-19 in Northern Thailand

Authorities in northern Thailand are struggling to contain a recent outbreak of the UK variant of the covid-19 coronavirus. Yesterday health officials confirmed 186 new Covid-19 cases raising the total this month to 381.

The new infections were believed to have been linked to entertainment venues, the source of most of the infections that have been spreading throughout the country in recent days.

Chiang Mai communicable disease control panel reports that timelines show that many covid-19 infected patients had travelled to several nightspots.

The panel was scheduled to release more details of the 186 new cases on Monday. The new figures were not included in the latest national covid-19 update announced earlier on Saturday by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

Total infections this month in Chiang Mai have jumped to 381. That compares with just 69 in the first 12 months of the covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for Chiang Mai’s governor told CTN News that more beds have been prepared at a field hospital recently set up to accommodate covid-19 infected patients. The site is at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre can accommodate more than 1,000 patients.

The Chiang Mai communicable disease control panel has urged those who travelled to high-risk places or came into contact with infected people to take Covid-19 tests at hospitals.

Covid-19 cases jump to Chiang Rai Province

Meanwhile, in northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai province health officials have reported 2 new confirmed cases of covid-19 that are linked to an entertainment venues in Chiang Mai and Bangkok. The patients are now in mandatory 14 day quarantine in hospital.

Most recently, Mr. Prachon Prachasakul, Governor of Chiang Rai Province, as the Chair of the Communicable Diseases Committee ordered those traveling from red zone areas to monitor and observe their symptoms for 14 days.

In the event that the person returning to Chiang Rai from a controlled area, must notify the village headman and community leader to coordinate the village health volunteers.

Returnees are to avoid contact with other people and avoid participating in large group activities

Those who come to Chiang Rai Province must strictly adhere to COVID-19 prevention measures, in case of abnormal symptoms or illness, seek immediate medical attention.

Any person or any establishment who violates shall be liable to a fine not exceeding 20,000 baht under the Communicable Disease Act B.E. 2557.