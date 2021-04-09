Covid-19 Returns to Chiang Rai Province after Months of Zero Cases

Heath officials have reported 2 new confirmed cases of covid-19 that are linked to an entertainment venues in Chiang Mai and Bangkok. The patients are now in mandatory 14 day quarantine in hospital.

Most recently, Mr. Prachon Prachasakul, Governor of Chiang Rai Province, as the Chair of the Communicable Diseases Committee ordered those traveling from red zone areas to monitor and observe their symptoms for 14 days.

In the event that the person returning to Chiang Rai from a controlled area, must notify the village headman and community leader to coordinate the village health volunteers.

Returnees are to avoid contact with other people and avoid participating in large group activities

Those who come to Chiang Rai Province must strictly adhere to COVID-19 prevention measures, in case of abnormal symptoms or illness, seek immediate medical attention. Any person or any establishment who violates shall be liable to a fine not exceeding 20,000 baht under the Communicable Disease Act B.E. 2557.

Strict guidelines for Songkran festival

The Committee of Communicable Diseases of Chiang Rai also issued a notice about the 51st Songkran Festival and the organizing of various activities. Saying strict preventive measures must be taken.

Songkran revelers are banned from splashing water, such as the Man Muan Road, San Khong Noi Community, Chiang Rai Beach (Pattaya Noi), Mueang Chiang Rai District. Play foam party Avoid catering, parties, etc.

Entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke and taverns are ordered temporarily closed. Furthermore fitness facilities, gyms, fitness institutions, tutoring institutions, are also restricted from being over crowded.

Health officials have also examined two additional new covid-19 cases in Mae Sai district also returning from entertainment venues in Bangkok and Chiang Mai. Health officials are still wait for the official results.



Meanwhile, Chiang Rai Province has received 5,000 doses of covid-19 vaccine that will be allocated to target groups of 2,500 people. The vaccine will be given to people with at risk jobs in areas of Muang Chiang Rai District and border areas in 7 districts: Mae Sai, Mae Chan, Mae Fah Luang, Chiang Saen, Chiang Khong, Wiang Kaen, and Thoeng.