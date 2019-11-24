33 Year-Old Briton Found Dead in Northeastern Thailand

Authorities in northeastern Thailand have reported the death of a 33 year-old British national. He was found dead in a bathroom at a house in the Muang district of Ubon Ratchathani Saturday night, police said.

Police and a doctor from Sappasitprasong Hospital when to his home shortly after midnight. They found Timothy Hoffman, 33, lying face down in the bathroom. He was wearing a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of grey shorts.

He was believed to have died 4-5 hours previously. No traces of a struggle were found.

His father, Richard Hoffman, 75, who lives in northeastern Thailand with his wife said his son, arrived in Thailand 2 weeks ago. He and his wife tried to take care of him after he became depressed.

Mr Hoffman said he last talked to his son at about 6pm on Saturday before he went to sleep. At the time, his Thai wife was away on a trip to Bangkok.

Later, at about 10.30pm, he went to his son’s room and knocked on the door. When there was no answer, he entered the room and found his son lying dead in the bathroom. He left the house on a motorcycle and asked a neighbor to call police.

The police said the cause of Mr Hoffman’s death was not immediately known and a postmortem examination is also pending..

Briton Found Dead in Northeastern Thailand Prison

In April of this year a 51 year-old British man who was arrested for kicking his wife to death was found dead in Ubon Ratchathani Central Prison in northeastern Thailand.

Mr Smitham, 51, from Nottingham, had been awaiting trial for the murder of his Thai wife, Kandra Smitham, 29.

The Briton admitted killing his wife after she was found naked and also badly bruised, according to police. He was reported to have flown into a jealous rage. Accused her of having an affair after she declined his advances.

He was found fatally wounded at the base of an outbuilding on the perimeter of the prison. It is unclear how he sustained his injuries.