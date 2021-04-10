Myanmar’s Military Junta Refuses to Meet UN Special Envoy

Myanmar’s military junta on Friday refused to allow a UN Special Envoy visit, after she arrived in Bangkok in hopes of dialogue to resolve the crisis in the country.

Christine Schraner Burgener, the UN special envoy for Myanmar, is on a tour of ASEAN countries aimed at charting a path out of the turmoil engulfing Thailand’s neighbour.

“Just arrived in Thailand for talks. I regret that Tatmadaw (Junta) answered me yesterday that they are not ready to receive me. I am ready for dialogue. Violence never leads to peaceful sustainable solutions,” Schraner Burgener said on her official Twitter account.

The rebuff comes amid growing international concern at events in Myanmar, which has been rocked by daily protests since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and seized power in February.