Australians Arrested in Myanmar as Generals Killing Spree Continues

Australia’s foreign ministry confirmed Sunday it was providing consular assistance to two Australian nationals in Myanmar. The announcement comes after security forces in Myanmar have conducted a brutal crackdown on anti-coup protesters that left many shot dead.

It is understood business consultants Matthew O’Kane and Christa Avery, a dual Canadian-Australian citizen, are under house arrest after trying to leave the country on a relief flight Friday.

The couple run a bespoke consultancy business in Rangoon.

A third Australian, economist Sean Turnell, an advisor to Suu Kyi, was arrested a week after the cupe also remains in custody.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since soldiers ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi last month, triggering nationwide protests demanding a return to democracy.

Killing of anti-coup protesters

Security forces have responded with lethal force, using live rounds along with tear gas and rubber bullets in an effort to bring the demonstrations to heel.

One man was killed on Sunday in the central city of Monywa and at least two people were injured in a clash with security forces at barricades.

Weekend violence failed to deter hundreds of doctors and nurses donning hard hats and brandishing posters of Suu Kyi as they marched at dawn through Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city and cultural capital.

Mandalay has been the scene of some of the worst violence from police and soldiers since the coup and local media said the rally was staged at dawn to evade security forces.

The protests came a day after a local monitoring group confirmed the killing of four protesters at the hands of security forces around the country.

Elsewhere the heartbroken family of 15-year-old Aung Kaung Htet, who was shot in the forehead at a protest at Tamwe, Rangoon, paid tribute to the teenager.

Mourners held up the three-finger salute — a symbol of defiance — at his funeral.

Overnight, protesters staged a candlelit protest in the northern town of Kale and left signs on the street calling for United Nations intervention to stop the violence in Myanmar.

Nearly 250 deaths have been confirmed in the weeks since the coup, The Australian reported, although the true toll could be higher. More than 2,300 others have been arrested.