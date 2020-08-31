Australian Journalist Detained by Communist Authorities in China

Australia’s Foreign Minister has confirmed a Australian journalist Cheng Lei, has been detained by communist authorities in China. Plunging relations between Canberra and Beijing into further turmoil.

Friends of Cheng Lei, an anchor with state-run English language broadcaster CGTN. They had become alarmed when she did not respond to messages in recent weeks, ABC reported.

It is not clear why Ms Cheng was detained. Authorities are allowed to hold people without charge for months without access to lawyers. Ms Cheng’s two children are staying with family in Melbourne.

The family said in a statement that they were in close contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs. They also said the foreign ministry was doing everything they could to support Ms Cheng.

“In China, due process will be observed and we look forward to a satisfactory and timely conclusion to the matter,” the statement said. “We ask that you respect that process and understand there will be no further comment at this time.”