Travel Documents Required for 5 Covid-19 Hit Provinces in Thailand

Anyone travelling to and from five provinces hit the hardest by a wave of Covid-19 require official documents stating their necessities to travel. The five provinces are Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat.

The 5 provinces are part of the red zone where maximum control is in place, according to a new order by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration published in the Royal Gazette on Friday

In general, people are advised to refrain from travelling to and from the provinces until Jan 31 or when the situation improves.

But if they have to, they must apply for the documents stating why they must go there and have the Mor Chana application installed on their mobile phones.

Besides, authorities of the five provinces must check their body temperatures for fever and observe their symptoms.

For the general public, the documents must be signed and issued by one of the following: administrative officials, district chiefs or directors, village heads, local administration chiefs and heads of all police stations.

All civil servants, the documents must be issued by their respective agencies.

For companies or organisations where interprovincial transport or travel are necessary, the owners or heads of the agencies they are in contact with must issue the documents.

Individuals whom officials agree have the need to regularly travel to or from the provinces may ask for such documents of the type that is valid for a certain period.

People from other provinces who seek to enter the five must apply for the documents to be issued in their hometowns for round trips. The form can be downloaded at http://www.moicovid.com

MorChana Location Tracking App Now Required

People living in the five provinces severely hit with Covid-19-hit provinces must use the MorChana location tracking app MorChana.The five provinces in Thailand are Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Trat, Rayong and Samut Sakhon

Spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said on that the use of data from the app would allow quick control of Covid-19 in the five provinces. These provinces in Thailand have the highest levels of covid-19 infection.

Its use is stipulated under regulation number 17 newly issued under the emergency decree for public administration in emergency situations, imposed to control Covid-19.

Location tracking records from the MorChana app would protect infected people against charges of concealing information about their whereabouts. Above all in the event they cannot remember every place they have visited, Dr Taweesilp said.

Source: Bangkok Post