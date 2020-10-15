Thailand’s Prime Minister Declared State of Emergency to End Protests

Thailand’s Prime Minister has declared a state of emergency in Bangkok and banned gatherings of five or more people. He also banned the publication of news or online messages that could harm Thailand’s national security. Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is using the emergency decree to end anti-government street protests in Bangkok.

Protests have escalated for three months and anti-government protesters set up camp outside Government House. They are demanding the Prime Ministers resignation. Gen, Prayut’s government said it also acted after demonstrators obstructed a royal motorcade.

“It is extremely necessary to introduce an urgent measure to end this situation effectively and promptly to maintain peace and order,” the Bangkok Post reported.

It was accompanied by a document setting out measures that took effect from 4am. Banning big gatherings and allowing authorities to ban people from entering any area they designate.

It also prohibits: “publication of news, other media, and electronic information that contains messages that could create fear or intentionally distort information. Furthermore information that might create a misunderstanding that will affect national security or peace and order.”

Thousand’s of protesters marched in Bangkok on Wednesday calling for Gen. Prayut’s resignation.

The protest movement aims to remove Gen Prayut, who took power in a 2014 coup. His coupe was meant to end a decade of violence between supporters and opponents of the country’s establishment. Anti-government protesters also want a new constitution and have called for monarchy reforms.

Anti-Government Protesters Vow We Won’t Stop Until PM Gone

The anti-government Protesters have vowed the won’t stop until Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha steps down as prime minister in Thailand. The anti-government Protesters are also calling for a new constitution to be drafted.

Anti-government protesters have besieged Government House in Bangkok. They have threatened to camp out there until Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha quits office.

Their sit-in has scuppered the government’s plan to receive Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Government House Thursday. He will probably be welcomed at the Defence Ministry or Ban Phitsanulok instead. Mr Wang is visiting the kingdom to bolster cooperation between the two countries and will meet with Gen Prayut today.

Anti-government protest leaders announced last night that they would camp out in front of Government House until Gen Prayut resigns. Their two other key demands are for parliament to hold an urgent special session to deliberate charter amendments and above all reform Thailand’s monarchy.

After more than 10 hours of marching which police tried unsuccessfully to block, the anti-government protesters set up camp on Phitsanulok Road outside Government House Wednesday evening .