PSC Motorsport Driver Demolishes His Ferrari Hitting Concrete Barrier

A man has destroyed his Ferrari hit after hitting concrete barrier just south of Bangkok early Wednesday morning. Both the driver and his actress passenger was injured.

Police were informed of the crash on Srinakarin Road in Samut Prakan about 3.30am. The Ferrari hit a barrier at a monorail construction site., the Bangkok Post reported.

The Driver Mr. Sarawut Sereetoranakul was also trapped in his seat, inside the totally wrecked Ferrari. He suffered a broken right leg. Rescue workers also used the Jaws of Life to extract him from the destroyed Ferrari.

He is also the managing director of JS Asia Beverage Co, situated nearby, and also races cars for the PSC Motorsport team.

His passenger was actress Sananthachat Thanapatpisal, aka Fon Hormones, 25. She suffered only slight chest pain. They were taken to nearby Sikarin Hospital, and later referred elsewhere.

Mr Sarawut said the vehicle felt like it slid on a patch of oil, causing him to lose control. The Ferrari hit a concrete barrier in the middle of the road.

Police were also investigating the accident as they believe high speed was a key factor in the accident.

Speeding Driver Totals Brand New Ferrari

Almost a year ago a driver of a brand-new Ferrari car was slightly injured in Northeastern Thailand when he swerved to avoid an accident in front of him. He plunged off the wet road and slammed his Ferrari into a tree.

The Ferrari — worth about 24 million baht — ended up on its side in a ditch with a crushed front end. The two front wheels lying on the grass nearby.

Police said that the unidentified driver of the Ferrari was traveling at high speed when he saw an 18-wheeled lorry hit a an SUV. Braking suddenly, the driver of the luxury sports car lost control. The Ferrari skidded off the highway and into the tree.