Five Children Escape Death After Being Thrown from Carnival Ride

Five kids had a narrow escaped death as they were thrown off their seats while enjoying an carnival ride in Lopburi, Thailand. A video of the terrifying incident surfaced on social media and has swiftly gone viral.

Fourteen people were on the pirate-themed ride at an event in the city of Lopburi in central Thailand when the incident occurred.

The one-minute video (below) has been widely shared on Thai social media and YouTube. Amusement riders were enjoyed the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ride at the carnival till fun turned dangerous.

Four slammed into the ride’s steel walkway, while one boy was thrown over a steel railing to the ground. Meanwhile the crowd shrieked in horror as the accident happened. The boy in the video can be seen getting to his feet and dusting himself off.

He is visibly shaken and has blood coming from a wound to his head.

It appears that the accident occurred after the safety bars came loose while the amusement ride rotated towards the other side. Thai media reports that the operator turned off the amusement ride immediately.

Paramedics attended the scene and took a number of wounded people to a nearby hospital.

Reports said a 13-year-old girl was found to have suffered a broken leg, she has now been released from hospital.

The ride operator apologized after the accident Thai media reported.

He said he was in charge at the controls because his partner who ran the station went on a break.

“I want to apologize to the people who were hurt and their families. I didn’t know much about the ride so I did not check anything before I started it.”

Police officials ordered that the ride will be temporarily closed and the owner’s licenses will be checked.

Watch as Five Kids Thrown from Carnival Ride