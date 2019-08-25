Policeman Dead, 2 Injured After Vehicle Crashes While Chasing Suspect

BANGKOK – A police officer is dead and two others injured after their pick-up overturned while in pursuit of a crime suspect on Saturday.

The accident occurred at about 7pm after the 3 policeman rushed to the scene of a gun crime.

The three police officers rushed in a patrol truck after a report that a teenager was threatening his rival with a handgun.

They officers were Pol Capt Seni Chomboon, LCpl. Chalerm Yaemnaiyana, and Pol Sr. Sgt Maj Jaran Srikwankaewall from. All from Sichon police station, in Nakhon Si Thammarat city in southern Thailand.

Upon arrival at the scene they learned the suspect had escaped in a Chevrolet pick-up and set off in hot pursuit.

According to Thai media their police truck skidded off a bumpy road, overturned and rammed into a tree.

All three police officers were taken to Sichon Hospital where sadly, LCpl. Chalerm was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was later moved to his home in Thung Song district in Southern Thailand for a religious rite.

Sichon police have been instructed to continue with the hunt for the armed suspect.

Meanwhile, former Police Gen. Wongsuwan, brother of Deputy PM Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan,was injured in a van crash on the Bangkok-Chon Buri motorway.

Also injured in the van crash was former Senate speaker Prasopsuk Boondej.

The driver and five passengers were injured and rushed to Hospital.