Mother of “Praewa” Thephasadin Promises to Pay Crash Victims

BANGKOK – The mother of “Praewa” Thephasadin the high society” teen, now 25 who killed nine people and injured four others in a 2010 crash has said the family will pay the 24.76 million baht compensation.

Ladawan Thephasadin na Ayudhya, “Praewa” mother told a TV interviewer on Thursday that her family would sell in Pran Buri district of Prachuap Khiri Khan to raise the money to pay the compensation.

She said that if that was not enough, they would sell another 300-square-wa in Muang Thong Thani housing estate in Nonthaburi province.

Her comment come a days after victims of the crash told Thairath TV they had not received a single baht in compensation over the past nine years from Praewa or her family.

Mrs Thephasadin was adamant that the family had intended to pay compensation, however they need time to raise the 26 million baht as it was a lot of money.

She suggested the Justice Ministry use its justice fund for quick compensation payment, and her family would later reimburse it.

She apologized to the victims and their families, saying her her family shared the suffering of the victims.

Saying her daughter Orachorn “Praewa” Thephasadin na Ayudhya suffered from depression, and the whole family depended on sleeping pills.

On Thurdsay Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said that if people convicted by the courts tried to avoid paying ordered compensation their assets could be confiscated and auctioned off to raise the money.

The Thephasadin family, led by secretary Suchai Thephasadin na Ayudhya and lawyer Nuttapol Thongkam, held a briefing on Thursday evening to apologize to the victims.

Mr Nuttapol told the Bangkok Post “We followed the case and when the court handed down the ruling, we thought everything was settled.

We only learned from the news this week that the victims families had yet to be compensated by “Praewa” the statement read. There are some 200 families using the Thephasadin na Ayudhya surname.

On the late night of Dec 27 of 2010, Orachorn drove her car into the rear of a passenger van on the Don Muang Tollway near Kasetsart University in Bang Khen district.

Nine people were killed, many falling to the ground below the elevated tollway, and the others in the van were injured. Orachorn was only slightly injured.

She was 16 at the time, and not eligible to hold a license.

She was seen in photos posted on social media standing beside her car and chatting on the phone after the crash

In April 2014, the Appeal Court sentenced her to two years in jail, suspended the sentence for four years, put her on probation for three years, and ordered her to do 144 hours of community service.

She was prohibited from driving until the age of 25, her age this year.

Thailand’s Supreme Court dismissed her appeal.

The relevant civil case was finalized on May 8 when the Supreme Court ordered her and her parents to pay 24.76 million baht compensation to the affected families.

There were 28 plaintiffs in the civil case.