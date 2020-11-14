Majority of Large Vehicles Failing Emission Standards in Bangkok

The Pollution Control Department reports that exhaust fumes of about a third of large vehicles in Bangkok exceed emission standards. Atthaphon Charoenchansa, director-general of the PCD told a press briefing on PM2.5 air pollution on Friday.

The drivers of 2,525 of 7,101 large vehicles, mostly buses and lorries, pulled over for checks in Bangkok during a 12-month period were fined for violating emission standards. The emission standards inspections were carried from October last year to the end of this September.

Large vehicles have been blamed as one of the chief culprits behind small particle pollution. It is hazardous to health, as the incomplete combustion of diesel fuel produces significant amounts of the fine dust.

Mr Atthaphon said the PCD has decided to ramp up emission standards efforts to reduce air pollution from vehicles and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Royal Thai Police and the Ministry of Transport have assigned 20 teams to monitor the capital’s roads.

The Department of Land Transport will also assign 14 teams to assist, the Bangkok Post reports.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang has already said that larger lorries — those with more than six wheels — will be banned from city roads from 6am to 9pm, from December until February.

PM2.5 levels began to rise again last month due to a high-pressure system blanketing the capital and preventing air from circulating.

Scania urges Thailand to increase emission standards

In January of this Swedish manufacturer Scania called for the Pollution Control Department to increase the emission standard for heavy-duty vehicles in Thailand from the current Euro 3 standard to Euro 6 as a means to fight with the ongoing air pollution in Bangkok.