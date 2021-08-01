Connect with us

Regional News

Hospitals in Greater Bangkok Area Overwhelmed With Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

News Regional News

Protesters Nationwide Demand Thai Prime Minister's Resignation

News Regional News

Thailand Sets Up 1800 Bed Covid Field Hospital at Bangkok Airport

News Regional News

Vaccination Registration Website For Expats in Thailand to Open Sunday

News Regional News

Thai Prime Minister to Target the IP of People Sharing Fearful News

News Regional News

Prime Minister Tries to Ease Health Fears as 17,699 New Cases Reported

News Regional News

Lockdowns Pending in Thailand as 16,533 Covid-19 New Cases Reported

Regional News

Two Young Girls Wake to Find Mother Dead from Covid-19

News Regional News

Thailand Records 15,335 New Covid-19 and 129 Deaths in One Day

Regional News

Elderly Man Infected with Covid Found Dead on Bangkok Street

Regional News

Hospitals in Greater Bangkok Area Overwhelmed With Covid-19 Cases

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Hospitals in Greater Bangkok Area Overwhelmed With Covid-19 Cases

Hospitals in the Bangkok metropolitan area are running out of beds due the surge in patients coming down with  the delta variant of covid-19, a health official said Sunday, as the country reported a record number of infections for the fourth time this week.

Thailand has in the last few months been struggling with its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of covid-19, first detected in India.

“We don’t know where to put the sick people anymore, the ER [emergency room] units in many hospitals have to be temporarily closed because they no longer have bed spaces,” Somsak Akksilp, head of the Department of Medical Services, told the Bangkok Post.


In Bangkok and nearby provinces, more than 1,200 people were waiting for hospital beds and over 6,000 called a hot line over the past week requesting treatment, health authorities said.

There are more than 37,000 hospital beds in Bangkok, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

New Field Hospitals

Earlier in the pandemic, all Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals, but Dr Somsak said authorities last month brought in home isolation for more than 30,000 people in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

The government has also been converting public places in Bangkok into temporary field hospital for Covid-19 patients as the spike in cases strains the city’s health system.

The jump in infections has increased pressure on the government to boost the sluggish pace of vaccinations, with only 5.6% of Thailand’s more than 66 million people fully vaccinated.

Thailand won plaudits for containing the coronavirus for most of last year, but authorities have struggled to halt the wave of cases starting in April that has taken total infections to 561,030, with 4,562 fatalities.


Meanwhile, the government on Sunday opened vaccination registrations for foreign residents, but there were widespread reports of technical problems.


Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You



Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog