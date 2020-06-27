Heavy Rains Washes Out Section Of Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Highway

Heavy rains and Forest runoff have washed away sections of a road and a bridge under construction on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Highway. The section of the highway washed away was in Doi Saket district, forcing drivers to find alternate routes.

Police and officials on Saturday inspected the damaged sections from kilometer makers 32 to 36 in Doi Saket district.

An information post was set up at the entrance to the Mae Kuang Udom Thara dam where police and volunteers advised motorists travelling from Chiang Mai to use alternate routes to via Phrao district in Chiang Mai and Wiang Pia Pao district in Chiang Rai.

Chiang Mai governor Charoenrit Sa-nguansat said he has asked the Highway Department and its contractor to accelerate repairs. The bridge on the route was also damaged in three sections. Between kilometer 32 at Mae Wan village and kilometer 36 in Pong Or, Chiang Mai.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised on social media concerning the endless construction of the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Road in Doi Saket district.

The dirt road is of great concern for motorists, as there have been many accidents. Especially as this is the rainy season, and the area often becomes a bottle neck for traffic. People are also demanding the road to be completed as soon as possible. Authorities have not yet responded with any ideas as to how to hasten the construction.

Punctured Tires on Chiang Rai-Chiang Mai Highway

Earlier this month Chiang Rai police posted warnings on their Facebook page warning all motorists travelling on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai highway. According to Chiang Rai police, a curious number of cars have reported getting flat tires.

Police reported that the flat tires have been found to have been punctured by nails. Furthermore they believe that someone or group may have littered the road with nails.

More than 20 cars have been reported to have had punctures. Chiang Rai Police have recommended the public to drive carefully and bring spare tires. They are also currently investigating the matter.