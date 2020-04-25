Connect with us

Driver Killed after his Shipping Container Truck Falls From Motorway
Former Top Cop Shoots Himself in the Face Attempting Suicide

World Health Organization Against Covid-19 "Immunity Passports"

Summer Storms Damage Hundreds of Homes Northern Thailand

53 New Covid-19 Cases, 42 Cases were Illegal Migrants at Border

Toyota Reveals the all New Toyota Yaris Cross Compact SUV

Cambodia Jails Woman for Selling on Facebook in Sexy Clothing

Northern Thailand's Nan Province Allows Re-Opening of Electronics Shops

Philippines President Extends Manila's Coronavirus Lockdown to May 15

Thailand's Nationwide Coronavirus Cases Only 15, With No New Deaths

Published

1 hour ago

on

container truck motorway

A container truck driver has been killed after his shipping container truck fell off the Thap Chang Mai bridge on Motorway Route 7. The crash blocked three lanes of Pattaya-bound traffic on Motorway on Saturday.

The incident occurred at about 6am when the truck carrying a shipping container suddenly fell off the bridge. The driver, whose name was not yet known, was killed instantly.

A crane was deployed to lift the shipping container trailer. Police are investigating.

Meanwhile, a woman fell to her death from the elevated Tha Phra MRT Station in Bangkok Yai district at 9am on Friday. Police and rescue volunteers arrived at the scene to find the body of an unnamed 43-year-old woman. She had a traumatic head injury lying in a pool of blood on the pavement below the station.

None of her belongings was missing from the body, Pattaya one reported.

Witnesses on the station said they saw the woman displaying strange behavior before she walked to the edge of the station and jumped.

Her sister told police the woman had suffered depression for at least two years after their father passed away.

Police collected evidence and asked for footage from surveillance cameras around the station to check how the incident happened.

