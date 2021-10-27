Briton Busted on Koh Samui for Marijuana Offenses

Thailand’s Immigration police arrested a British man on the resort island Koh Samui and charged him with illegal possession and marijuana use.

The Surat Thani provincial immigration said 32-year-old Briton Mr. Paul Mathew Kennedy was detained on Monday at his home on the island of Koh Samui.

Immigration police launched an investigation after unnamed informants alleged Mr. Kennedy was involved in marijuana-related activities.

Police investigators learned from Mr. Kenedy’s Facebook account that he had allegedly run a business selling products for growing marijuana in the United Kingdom.

Police said Mr. Kenedy had a valid passport and a visa to stay in Thailand.

Upon a search of his home police found a shoulder bag found a small amount of marijuana and a grinder. In his bedroom on the second floor they marijuana in the drawer of a TV table, and also more in his refrigerator.

Mr. Kennedy allegedly admitted possession and recreational use of the marijuana. He said he bought the marijuana for 60,000 baht from a Thai woman in front of a temple in Koh Samui.

A urine test confirmed he had used marijuana. He was also charged with illegal possession and use of marijuana and handed over to the local police.

Related News: