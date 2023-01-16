WHY ARE IPHONE 12 USERS SWIMMING TO XIAOMI 13?

(CTN News) – A common myth is that once a person uses an Apple iPhone, they will never use a phone from another brand again. This is not true.

There is no doubt that brands like Apple generate money through the show-offs of young people among other things. Nevertheless, every rational buyer will weigh the pros and cons of different products when it comes to making a purchase decision.

A purchase decision can be made only after this has been decided, and once this has been done.

Apple fans who are loyal to the company are also subject to this rule. Today, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said that there are many iPhone 12 users who have switched to the Xiaomi 13 following the announcement of the upgraded iPhone 12. Charging and signal may be to blame for this.

The Xiaomi 13 and the iPhone 12 have quite different charging speeds, according to one of those users who explained that it is quite difficult to compare them.

Furthermore, the latter provides a tremendous signal in any room of the building, regardless of where it is located. There is a third advantage of the Xiaomi 13 over the iPhone 12 when it comes to how smooth the operation is. There is a lot to talk about with MIUI 14, as you would expect.

A COMPARISON OF THE XIAOMI 13 AND THE IPHONE MODELS

The fact that this is happening is not surprising at all. From Xiaomi 12 onwards, this brand has challenged Apple’s leadership in the mobile space.

There is no doubt that this is the fastest way for a company to find its niche in the premium market. The spokesperson at the launch event of the Xiaomi 13 clearly targeted the iPhone 14 Pro.

In contrast, the spokesperson for the Xiaomi 13 Pro clearly targeted the iPhone 14 Pro Max at the launch event of the Xiaomi 13.

In terms of concrete specifications, the Xiaomi 13 comes equipped with a big 4500mAh battery. In a battery test, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was able to last for 1.37 days, which is longer than the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In comparison to the former, the latter has a battery life of 1.28 days according to DOU. Moreover, the Xiaomi 13 supports fast charging at a rate of 67W at the same time.

Despite the fact that it’s not the fastest charging speed around, it’s still considerably faster than the 27W of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Mi 13 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is found inside the device.

The GPU peak performance of the A16 is far superior to that of the A16 by as much as 25%, putting it well ahead of its rival. There is no doubt that it is the strongest GPU in the industry.

