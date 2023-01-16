According To The Snitch, Sony Will Announce ‘Third Party Stuff’ Soon

(CTN News) – Despite being out of the game, it seems as if you can easily be dragged back into it once you’ve been out. Snitch, an extremely reliable source of gaming news leaks, recently announced that they are retiring from their role as a leaker of gaming news.

Despite this, they have returned to their now-public Discord server to make one more leak, and it pertains to PlayStation.

According to, they have been contacted on Twitter by a “reliable source” who is telling them that “PlayStation has been told it will announce third-party stuff very soon.”

This tease does not mention any further details, so it will be left to speculation as to when the announcement will occur.

I know that there is no additional evidence to back up this claim. However, there have been a couple of things floating around for a while now that do seem to support it.

The Snitch is believed to be referring to the Metal Gear Solid remake. This remake has been rumored for years, and many believe this is what The Snitch is referring to in his message.

In addition to the State of Play, one could suggest a State of Play that focuses on third parties, or some news relating to the upcoming PlayStation VR 2.

As a result of The Snitch’s past track record, we are inclined to believe that this may have something to do with what is happening here.

As of right now, it is unclear what exactly it is referring to, but let’s keep our fingers crossed that we find out sooner rather than later.

