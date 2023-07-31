Twitter’s X Logo Sparks Musk-San Francisco Controversy

(CTN News) – Elon Musk’s decision to place a giant glowing ‘X’ logo above the headquarters of Twitter’s office in San Francisco has sparked yet another feud between the billionaire and the city’s administration, following their previous spat over Musk’s alleged violation of the city’s safety and building codes.

Following last week’s rebranding from Twitter to X, the social media business put a new “X” emblem on the roof of its offices on Market Street in San Francisco on Friday—videos and photographs of which Musk posted.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Twitter’s neighbors protested the structure’s dazzling, slow-blinking lights, prompting the city’s Department of Building Inspection to investigate.

According to city records, a building inspector visited the location on Friday and Saturday but was denied access to the roof and told the structure was “a temporary lighted sign for an event.”

Musk appeared unconcerned by the probe, sending a Ferris Bueller joke to the company’s San Francisco landlord, who had sued Twitter X for alleged nonpayment of rent, and writing, “He keeps calling the police about our sign modifications!”

The X structure debate is the latest escalation in Musk’s ongoing conflict with San Francisco officials. A lawsuit filed by former Twitter employees earlier this year highlighted the billionaire’s alleged disregard for building rules.

According to the lawsuit, Musk wanted a bathroom erected next to his office at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, and Joseph Killian, the company’s former construction design head, was told to create one.

When Killian mentioned permits, he was allegedly ordered to disregard them and hire an “unlicensed plumber” to install the bathroom instead.

Killian claims in the suit that he was forced to break other building rules, such as utilizing cheaper locks and space heaters. The lawsuit’s allegations spurred the city to launch an investigation.

Musk also abruptly converted several office spaces at Twitter’s headquarters into sleeping areas with beds last year, prompting municipal officials to investigate whether Twitter had violated San Francisco’s residential construction code.

Musk tweeted on Sunday, “Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to relocate its headquarters out of San Francisco.” Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral, with one company after another leaving or leaving.

As a result, they anticipate that X will also move. We will not…San Francisco, lovely San Francisco, even if others abandon you, we will always be your buddy.”

Related CTN News:

7 Effective Tips to Naturally Reduce Cholesterol Levels