Connect with us

Tech

Twitter's X Logo Sparks Musk-San Francisco Controversy
Advertisement

Tech

Apple Bug Stops Screen Time limits From Sticking For Kids

Tech

Top 10 Countries with Highest Dark Web Users 2023

Tech

Elon Musk's Twitter Logo 'X' Rebranding Sparks Attention And San Francisco Launches Investigation

Tech

Unlocking Boundless Opportunities: Exploring the Advantages of VPS Hosting in Spain

Tech

Understanding the Advantages of VPS Servers in Germany

Tech

Unlock the Potential for Online Success with Hong Kong VPS Hosting

Tech

The Surging Popularity of VPS Hosting in Sweden: Unleashing the Power of Virtualization

Tech

Hacking Internet Users: Methods Hackers Use

Tech

Nvidia's AI GPUs Hits Price to $70,000 in China

Tech

Huawei's Smartphone Sales Increased By 58% In Q2 2023

Tech

An AI-Generated Meeting Minutes Tutorial Is Published By OpenAI

Tech

X Logo Officially Replaces Twitter’s Famous Bird on Mobile App

Tech

Twitter iOS Application Should Be Named 'X' Due To... Regulations

Tech

A Quick Review of Sansure Biotech’s Presentation at AACC 2023

Tech

5 Emerging Trends in the Future of Data Privacy

Tech

Threads has Lost More Than Half its Users

Tech

Time-Saving Magic: Buy NET MAUI and Xamarin XAML Templates from These 5 Leading Companies!

Tech

Mastering Stock Market Research: Strategies and Techniques for Successful Analysis

Tech

Peek into Your Future: Experience a Fortune Teller Online

Tech

Twitter’s X Logo Sparks Musk-San Francisco Controversy

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Twitter's X Logo Sparks Musk-San Francisco Controversy

(CTN News) –  Elon Musk’s decision to place a giant glowing ‘X’ logo above the headquarters of Twitter’s office in San Francisco has sparked yet another feud between the billionaire and the city’s administration, following their previous spat over Musk’s alleged violation of the city’s safety and building codes.

Following last week’s rebranding from Twitter to X, the social media business put a new “X” emblem on the roof of its offices on Market Street in San Francisco on Friday—videos and photographs of which Musk posted.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Twitter’s neighbors protested the structure’s dazzling, slow-blinking lights, prompting the city’s Department of Building Inspection to investigate.

According to city records, a building inspector visited the location on Friday and Saturday but was denied access to the roof and told the structure was “a temporary lighted sign for an event.”

Musk appeared unconcerned by the probe, sending a Ferris Bueller joke to the company’s San Francisco landlord, who had sued Twitter X for alleged nonpayment of rent, and writing, “He keeps calling the police about our sign modifications!”

The X structure debate is the latest escalation in Musk’s ongoing conflict with San Francisco officials. A lawsuit filed by former Twitter employees earlier this year highlighted the billionaire’s alleged disregard for building rules.

According to the lawsuit, Musk wanted a bathroom erected next to his office at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, and Joseph Killian, the company’s former construction design head, was told to create one.

When Killian mentioned permits, he was allegedly ordered to disregard them and hire an “unlicensed plumber” to install the bathroom instead.

Killian claims in the suit that he was forced to break other building rules, such as utilizing cheaper locks and space heaters. The lawsuit’s allegations spurred the city to launch an investigation.

Musk also abruptly converted several office spaces at Twitter’s headquarters into sleeping areas with beds last year, prompting municipal officials to investigate whether Twitter had violated San Francisco’s residential construction code.

Musk tweeted on Sunday, “Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to relocate its headquarters out of San Francisco.” Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral, with one company after another leaving or leaving.

As a result, they anticipate that X will also move. We will not…San Francisco, lovely San Francisco, even if others abandon you, we will always be your buddy.”

Related CTN News:

7 Effective Tips to Naturally Reduce Cholesterol Levels

Elon Musk’s Twitter Logo ‘X’ Rebranding Sparks Attention And San Francisco Launches Investigation

Police in Pattaya Crack Down on Kuwaiti Street Racers Who Make Traffic Worse
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs