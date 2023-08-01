Here Are Some Spotify Features You Might Not Be Aware Of

(CTN News) – Since its launch in Pakistan, Spotify has gained popularity.

As a music app, not only does it offer a variety of songs from a variety of genres, but it also offers a variety of pe(rsonalised features that enhance the user’s experience with the app.

You might be interested in some of the features of the app if you are new to the app or have not downloaded it yet;

1. Make your playlist complete with Spotify

The following tip is for you if you have run out of songs to add to a playlist that you plan to make and have run out of songs to add.

Scroll down to the bottom of your playlist to see Spotify’s recommended songs based on the music you’ve already listened to.

Adding a song is as simple as clicking on the Add button when you want to do it. In order to get more recommendations or to change the recommendations that Spotify is giving you, you should click Refresh.

In order to help you create a playlist for your next road trip, Spotify recommends songs based on your playlist, so you are able to create a playlist as you go along.

2. Take advantage of the Sleep Timer feature

It is a great feature to have if you want a song to play for the next few minutes, next few hours before you go to bed, or just until you do something else.

Tap the three dots in the top-right corner to bring up the menu and select your favorite song. If you scroll down the drop-down menu, you will find a Sleep Timer option. The time after which Spotify should stop playing the song can be selected.

3. Don’t listen to artists you dislike

Based on your playlists and overall interaction with Spotify, Spotify provides suggestions and recommendations. There may be times when it suggests artists that you do not want to include in your playlist.

You can avoid the hassle of constantly removing their songs by going to the artist’s main page, selecting the three-dot menu, and selecting Do not play this artist. You may change your mind by following the same steps and selecting Allow this artist to be played.

4. Documents should be saved

In order to save the data you use while playing Spotify, you should quickly make the necessary changes in the settings.

Activate the Save Data mode by clicking on the settings icon. As a result, the audio quality will be set to low and the canvas and audio/video previews will be hidden from the home screen.

