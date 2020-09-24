Top Websites to Find Freelance Software Developers

It is not surprising to see that finding a right and qualified professional can be an uphill task, especially when you want to hire in the engineering and development scenes. That is where freelancers can come in because they can help with offsetting some of the costs of implementing upcoming projects while still meeting the needs of your company.

The problem is – there are so many websites and freelance software developers, but little information to guide you on the best places to find the top developers. Because this is a technical job task, you cannot just hire anyone who comes your way, it is essential to find the most qualified person for the job. We will outline 11 sites you can use for this purpose.

Toptal

This platform has an extensive screening process for freelancers, which includes a personality and language test, test projects, technical screenings with Toptal engineers, and binding agreements between the freelancer and the platform to maintain perfect track records when they work with various clients.

Even though this is a very rigorous process for a freelancer, the clients do not have to vet every freelance software developer they find on the site. All you need to do is inform the platform of the type of technology you are using and the number of developers you need, and they will do the rest for you to find the best match. It is great, but expensive – even though the price is worth it.

GetACoder

This is a marketplace for services, and it seeks to connect a service provider (the freelance developer) with a buyer (the client). The main advantage is that your labor costs go down significantly; since the developers are mostly in a different geographic location (they are available in 234 country locations).

If you are a client, you will simply post a job for free and wait for bids from freelance developers, which also include their portfolios which you can examine. You can also access collaboration tools to communicate with the developer throughout your project.

Elance

Elance is quite old in the freelancing scene and it has been among the first platforms for freelancers to market their services. It is helpful for freelance developers as well as businesses, as the business will post their task, then the system will make recommendations to the business, facilitate contact, and allow the client to hire the developer. The problem is that Elance might go away in the future so you can switch to its related platform, Upwork.

Upwork

This is a recent name that Elance-oDesk adopted since their merger. Their service aims to guide you through the hiring process and works well if you want freelance developers to handle a short-term project lasting a few days or weeks. All you need to do is post the work you want to do and wait for freelancers to submit their bids. You can then interview them and choose the one who fits your task the best.

Freelancer

This platform is quite similar to the others we have mentioned, and they also add a system of reputation that increases the client’s chances of finding the best person for the job. Additionally, you have a chance to add upgrades after paying a fee, and these will add some extras to your job. For instance, marking the project as a featured one in the system, or having the platform screen your candidates before hiring them.

Guru

This platform is similar to Elance and Upwork because you begin the search for a freelancer by posting on the site. However, you get extra functionality by looking for specific freelancers based on their rates, feedback, location, categories, specialties, and much more.

You also get a project workspace called Work Room, where you can share and see project milestones or deadlines, and payment will only go to the freelancer after your approval of their work.

Staff.com

Almost all freelance websites cater to short-term projects, but this caters to long-term work, and they also aim to offer a tracking and time management software, Time Doctor. They follow the usual freelance hiring model and offer their Time Doctor Service with discounts if you need many developers on a project due to the scale of work.

Fiverr

Like Upwork, this platform takes the marketplace and reduces it to smaller chunks. The freelancer makes their profile and an introduction video explaining what they do, and then companies will search for freelancers using keywords. This makes the platform appropriate for smaller jobs, but not major tasks.

PeoplePerHour

This platform gives clients three methods to seek freelancers. The first, Hourlies, is any fixed offer that they can begin screening candidates for. The second is searching the directory to find freelancers and contacting them, and the third is posting a job and waiting for freelancers to reply.

Craigslist

This is also a reputable space for finding freelance developers, and the listings are always sorted by date. The process of finding freelancers is easy, especially if you want to narrow down on those in a specific location – the problem is the lack of a review system.

Dormzi

Dormzi is another website that creates a unique way of connecting businesses, startups, and young freelancers. You can find freelance developers among college youth who are building a solid foundation for their careers. At Dormzi, the freelancers create their own digital store on whatever they feel comfortable with. It can include graphic designs, illustrations, programming, arts, buying/selling, and various other things.

Most importantly, it allows them to connect and chat with individuals, startups, and businesses looking for relevant services. Thus, it will help you to find many freelancers who are eager to connect and work with your business or startup.

Conclusion:

Looking at this list, you should choose the platform you prefer, and one that fits your job description when looking for a software developer, since each platform has pros and cons that come with it.