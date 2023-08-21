Connect with us

Threads Set to Launch Web Version: One of Its Most Significant Updates
Published

36 mins ago

on

Threads Set to Launch Web Version One of Its Most Significant Updates

(CTN News) – In a move aimed at enhancing user experience and expanding its reach, Threads, the text-based application developed by Meta to directly compete with X (previously known as Twitter), is set to launch its latest feature—a web version.

The announcement was made by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, who revealed that the update is currently undergoing internal testing.

Before this development, Threads users were limited to utilizing the app’s features exclusively on their smartphones, restricting the full range of capabilities accessible via the web.

Key Features of Threads’ Latest Update

In a Threads comment, Mosseri, discussing the new feature’s progress, remarked, “We’ve been using an early version internally for a week or two. Still needs some work before we can open it up to everyone though…”

Threads experienced a successful debut, garnering over 100 million users within its first week of launch. However, the app also faced certain challenges from the outset.

Data from SimilarWeb, which monitors website traffic, indicated a decline in activity on Threads among Android users since its initial weeks.

Notably, on July 7th, the app reached its highest daily active user count, with 49 million users worldwide on Android devices. In the subsequent week, this number dropped to 23.6 million daily active users, roughly a quarter of X’s daily audience.

As Threads endeavors to catch up with X, Adam Mosseri and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have pledged additional updates recently, including enhanced search functionalities. Some updates have already been rolled out, such as post notifications for specific accounts and the introduction of a chronological feed.

Responding to user demands, the development team has been urged to incorporate more features. One user expressed the desire for scheduling capabilities, a sentiment shared by many in the social media and communications field.

Another user requested the implementation of “light” and “dark” modes similar to those available on X.

Insider’s attempts to obtain comments from Threads outside regular business hours were met with no immediate response.

In its quest to establish itself as a significant player in the social media landscape, Threads continues to innovate and adapt, aiming to provide users with a seamless and comprehensive communication experience, both on mobile devices and the web.

 
