Facebook Settlement: One-Week Window For Users To Claim Money For Last 16 Years of Usage – Here’s How

Can I file for a deceased person?

Yes, but it takes a few extra steps.

Filing the Claim:

To file a claim for a deceased person, follow these steps:

Fill out the claim form using the name of the deceased person and provide their details in the “Your Facebook Account” section of the form.

Request for Name Change:

To change the claim from the deceased person’s name to the beneficiary or estate, you’ll need to submit a request to the claim settlement administrator along with supporting documentation. Here’s how:

Use the secure portal provided by the administrator to send an email to administrative@angeiongroup.com. In the subject line of the email, include “Name Change – Facebook User Privacy Settlement” and provide the claim ID from the claim confirmation, as well as the full name of the deceased person. Explain the reason for the name change and attach relevant documents, such as a copy of the death certificate. The secure portal may require registration using your email and password.

Alternatively, you can mail the documentation to the following address:

Facebook User Privacy Settlement Attn: Name Change 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210 Philadelphia, PA 19103

Is the Facebook settlement legitimate?

Yes, according to Meta.

A spokesperson from Meta confirmed the legitimacy of the settlement, stating that it is in the best interest of the community and shareholders.

Notifications are being sent through Facebook to inform users about the settlement so they can decide whether or not to participate.

How much money will I get?

The exact amount per user is unclear as it depends on the number of users who file a claim, as mentioned on the settlement website.

However, it’s important to note that the lawyers involved in the case are likely to receive a portion of the settlement as their fees.

The claim website indicates that they could be awarded up to 25% of the settlement, which amounts to $181.3 million. If they receive this amount, the total settlement for participating Facebook users would be reduced to $543.7 million.

Each claimant will be assigned one point for each month during which they had an “activated” Facebook account between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022.

The settlement administrator will calculate the total points assigned to all claimants and divide the net settlement amount by that number.

Each claimant will receive a settlement amount per point, multiplied by the number of points assigned to them. Consequently, users who had shorter periods of activity on Facebook may receive a lower settlement amount.

Please ensure that you follow the instructions provided and provide accurate information when filing your claim.

When will I get the money?

The timeline for receiving the settlement money is uncertain, but it will not be until later this year at the earliest. The claims site indicates that a final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for September 7.

During this hearing, the court will decide whether to approve the settlement, including the allocation of attorneys’ fees and other costs.

If the settlement is approved, there is still the possibility of appeals, which would add an unknown amount of time to the resolution process.

The claims website emphasizes that settlement payments will be distributed as soon as possible following final court approval and the resolution of any appeals.

Can I opt out of the settlement — and if so, why should I?

Yes, Facebook users have the option to opt out of the settlement.

One potential reason to do so is if you wish to retain your right to pursue a separate lawsuit against Facebook regarding the issues and allegations involved in this case, as mentioned on the settlement website.

To opt out, you can submit a request online or via mail before the deadline of July 26. If you choose to send a written request, it should include the following information:

The case name: In re: Facebook, Inc. Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, Case No. 3:18-md-02843-VC (N.D. Cal.)

Your full name and current address

Your signature

A statement clearly indicating your intention to be excluded from the settlement

Your Facebook account URL

A statement confirming that you were a Facebook user between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022

Please ensure that you provide accurate and complete information if you decide to opt out of the settlement.

What if I don’t do anything?

If you choose not to take any action, which means neither filing a claim nor opting out of the settlement, you will forfeit your right to file a lawsuit, continue an existing lawsuit, or participate in any other legal proceedings against Facebook concerning the specific legal matters addressed in this case.

Additionally, you will not be eligible to receive any portion of the settlement funds, as stated on the settlement website.

Are there people who are excluded from the settlement?

Yes, there are certain groups of individuals who are excluded from participating in the settlement. These include:

Employees of Meta (formerly Facebook), affiliated companies, or subsidiaries. Attorneys representing the plaintiff and their employees. Special masters, mediators, and judges involved in the case.

Furthermore, the settlement does not cover individuals who are not residents of the United States or those who were not Facebook users at any time between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022.

Please note the specific eligibility criteria outlined by the settlement to determine whether you fall within the scope of the settlement agreement.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Unlocking The Secrets: How To View Private Instagram Profiles Instantly

Exploring the Possibilities of Laser Cutting Machines for Home Use

Elon Musk’s ‘X’ Latest Update: Comment Blocking Feature Removed, Drawing Mixed Reactions