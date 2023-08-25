Updated Threads On The Web As Musk’s Twitter Rivalry Intensifies

(CTN News) – As Instagram’s head of marketing Adam Mosseri pointed out, Threads is now available on its web version, after previously only being available on mobile devices, as Meta attempted to attract users who lacked a better option than Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Meta-owned new social media platform X has challenged tech billionaire Musk’s Twitter – now called X – with millions of users since its launch. As a result of a new web version, rivalry between the two platforms has intensified.

“Threads.net is now live for everyone. This is definitely one of the most requested features over the last few weeks,” Mosseri wrote on Instagram.

There is still much work to be done to make the experience more comprehensive, but I wanted to get something simple out there sooner rather than later. Please let us know your thought.

According to a spokesperson for Meta, “The Threads team is hard at work to bring the web experience up to par with mobile, and we will be adding more functionality in the coming weeks.”

The controversial decisions made by Elon Musk – who purchased Twitter last year for $44 billion – have angered millions of users.

With this new venture, Meta may be able to attract professionals and media professionals who are the most active users of social media and post primarily from their computers at work.

It was rushed out in early July by Meta, which invited its more than a billion Instagram users to download it.

Thus, Threads became the fastest-downloaded app in history, breaking the previous record held by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app which had been downloaded over 10 million times.

Although the initial excitement was short-lived, usage by early adopters has steadily declined since then, and users have called out for a web version of the application as well as other improvements.

In spite of the fact that many celebrities were given an early access to Threads – such as Jennifer Lopez or the American football star Tom Brady – they have not posted much.

In spite of the chaos that has endured at the platform since the 52-year-old CEO took over last year, it still dominates as a platform for comment and news.

There are different ways of measuring the number of users. According to a study by the company Similarweb, the number of daily active users on Threads’ Android version dropped from 49.3 million to 10.3 million during its peak period.

During the week of Threads’ launch early last month, Meta CEO Zuckerberg cautioned that it will “take time to stabilize, but once we nail that, then we will focus on growing the community.”

The European Union’s data privacy legislation does not allow Threads to be available in Europe due to the fact that parent company Meta is not familiar with the process.

