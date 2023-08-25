Countdown Reset: SpaceX’s Crew-7 ISS Mission Faces 24-Hour Launch Delay – Watch Live!!

(CTN NEWS) – SpaceX’s upcoming astronaut launch, which was slated for the four-person Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in collaboration with NASA, has encountered a delay of at least 24 hours.

The countdown was in progress for a launch scheduled in the early hours of Friday (August 25) from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. However, this timeline has been altered.

In a statement conveyed via email on Thursday evening (August 24), NASA officials stated, “The planned launch of the agency’s Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station on Friday, August 25, in partnership with SpaceX, will be postponed.

The new target for launch is 3:27 a.m. on Saturday, August 26.

This mission marks SpaceX’s seventh rotation mission to the microgravity laboratory for NASA. Further updates will follow.”

Furthermore, SpaceX shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday night that, “The revised launch date allows our teams additional time for the completion of assessments and discussions.

Both the spacecraft and the crew are in optimal condition for the upcoming mission.” However, the company did not elaborate on the specific issues that necessitated the additional analysis.

Crew-7’s Multinational Mission to the ISS

Crew-7 is set to dispatch a quartet of astronauts, each representing a distinct space agency, to the International Space Station (ISS) for an approximate half-year duration.

Their transportation will be facilitated by the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule named Endurance, a vehicle that has already completed two voyages to the orbiting laboratory.

This astronaut ensemble comprises NASA’s astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, designated as the commander of the Endurance; Andreas Mogensen from Denmark, affiliated with the European Space Agency, who will assume the role of pilot; in addition to Satoshi Furukawa and Konstantin Borisov, hailing from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, respectively.

Furukawa and Borisov are assigned as mission specialists for the Crew-7 mission.

True to its name, Crew-7 marks SpaceX’s seventh functional endeavor to the space station on behalf of NASA. However, it signifies the 11th instance of human space travel orchestrated by Elon Musk’s enterprise.

Among the preceding missions, one still remains attached to the ISS. Crew-6 made its way to the orbital laboratory in early March and is slated for departure approximately five days following the anticipated arrival of Crew-7.

SpaceX Crew-7 Launch Preceded by Series of Delays and Preparatory Measures

While Crew-7’s launch is on the horizon for this week, the occasion has been preceded by a series of delays. The initial launch date was originally designated for Tuesday, August 15.

However, on July 25, NASA announced a deferment to Thursday, August 17. NASA clarified that this “shift of two days” was necessitated by the need to reconfigure the launch pad following a SpaceX Falcon Heavy mission, specifically the EchoStar 24 launch that took place in July.

Subsequently, on August 1, NASA communicated another rescheduling, moving the launch to Monday, August 21. This adjustment allowed for “additional time for launch site processing” at the Kennedy Space Center.

Yet, shortly thereafter, the space agency unveiled the final launch date of Friday, August 25. This decision was reached due to the requirement for more time to ready the launch pad following the Falcon Heavy launch.

NASA further elaborated on August 3 that this modification leveraged consecutive launch opportunities and alleviated scheduling conflicts with the space station’s cargo spacecraft traffic.

Preceding the launch, the astronauts had a considerable array of tasks to undertake. Commencing on August 11, the crewmembers entered into a quarantine period, considered a significant milestone before their departure to Florida to embark on the mission.

NASA clarified that the process of “flight crew health stabilization” is a customary element of the final preparations for all missions to the space station.

This quarantine period, spanning the final two weeks before liftoff, played a crucial role in ensuring the health of Crew-7 members and safeguarding the well-being of astronauts already stationed on the space station.

During this quarantine phase, the astronauts maintained minimal interaction with individuals outside their immediate team.

Post-quarantine, on Sunday, August 20, the members of Crew-7 embarked on a brief plane journey from Ellington Field in Houston, Texas to Florida, marking the commencement of the last-stage preparations leading up to liftoff.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Google Expanding Search Experience With Instagram Stories-like Format For Entertainment

Samsung To Introduce AI-Powered Food Integration Platform ‘Samsung Food’ At IFA 2023

Fine-Tuning Power: OpenAI Unveils Customizable GPT-3.5 Turbo And Teases GPT-4’s Arrival