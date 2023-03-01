OnePlus 11 Fails Bend Test, Despite Cracked Rear Glass

(CTN News) – Last year, both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T managed to crack and snap in half when they were subjected to the now-classic Jerry Rig Everything bend test, which is now consigned to history.

This test has only been passed by a very small number of devices, and having two of them fail in a year does not really stand out as a great advertisement of the brand’s focus on durability, even though these tests are much more extreme than what most people might subject their phones to on a daily basis.

If you are the type of person that loves to keep their phone in their back pocket, caseless, and tends to forget it’s there and sit on it, you may not be interested.

It is therefore only natural that you are wondering how OnePlus’ newest smartphone fares in the same test, with all of the information provided above in mind.

You’re in luck, because Zach from JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on a OnePlus 11, and he’s ready to put it through its paces. Grab your popcorn and let’s see what happens next when you play the video below, so grab some popcorn and click play below.

I know that the title of this article already spoiled the story for you, but just in case you need any more spoilers, here are a few more for your reading enjoyment.

In order to begin with, as usual, we perform a scratch test to see if the screen is made of glass, which only confirms that there is glass on top of the screen, and nothing else.

A scratch on it will show up at a level of 6 on the Mohs hardness scale, while a deeper groove will appear at a level of 7.

The frame of the device, as well as the power button, are made of metal.

As a result, the screen was able to survive under direct flame for more than 50 seconds without permanent damage being done to any of the pixels, which is not always the case.

It is unfortunate that the fingerprint scanner stops working in the event that the screen has a level 7 scratch right around where it is positioned.

Last but not least, we have reached the moment we have all been waiting for. As you can see in the picture, the back glass does crack, but the phone does not snap in half, and it continues to function normally.

If you use a good heavy-duty case, you’ll most likely prevent the back glass from cracking, no matter how much bend it gets.

Learn more about the OnePlus 11 in our in-depth review.

