Connect with us

Tech

OnePlus 11 Fails Bend Test, Despite Cracked Rear Glass
Advertisement

News Crime Tech

Call Scammers Siphon $454,000 from Man's Bank Account

Tech

Elon Musk has Reclaimed the Title of the Richest Person in the World

Tech

Google TV Introduces New Tools For Finding This Weekend's Shows

Tech

Custom Software Solutions for Businesses of All Sizes

Tech

'Chromium 113.0.5622.0' Update Download

Tech

Window 11: Removing The Unsupported PC Watermark

Tech

Motorola Defy Satellite Link: A Quick Guide

Tech

Top 8 Best Chromebook Photoshop Alternatives In 2023

Tech

Avoid Becoming the Victim of Spam Emails Using Safe Methods

Tech

Examples of Interactive Content that Can Engage Your Audience in Emails

Tech

10-Step Guide To Getting Started With Automation Testing

Tech

Selenium Vs. Cypress: Which Is Better?

Tech

Getting Started With Playwright Cross Browser Testing

Tech

How to Screenshot on Macbook? Step-by-Step Guide

News Asia Tech

China Invents Remote Kissing Device For Long-Distance Relationships

Tech

ChatGPT Will Soon Support WhatsApp Messaging

Learning Tech

6 Ways to Outranked Your Competitor and Secured the Top Spot on Google

Automotive Tech

Top 5 Reputable VIN Decoders 2023

Tech News News Asia

China Plan's to Stifle Elon Musk's Starlink With 13,000 Satellites

Tech

OnePlus 11 Fails Bend Test, Despite Cracked Rear Glass

Published

9 seconds ago

on

OnePlus 11 Fails Bend Test, Despite Cracked Rear Glass

(CTN News) – Last year, both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T managed to crack and snap in half when they were subjected to the now-classic Jerry Rig Everything bend test, which is now consigned to history.

This test has only been passed by a very small number of devices, and having two of them fail in a year does not really stand out as a great advertisement of the brand’s focus on durability, even though these tests are much more extreme than what most people might subject their phones to on a daily basis.

If you are the type of person that loves to keep their phone in their back pocket, caseless, and tends to forget it’s there and sit on it, you may not be interested.

It is therefore only natural that you are wondering how OnePlus’ newest smartphone fares in the same test, with all of the information provided above in mind.

You’re in luck, because Zach from JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on a OnePlus 11, and he’s ready to put it through its paces. Grab your popcorn and let’s see what happens next when you play the video below, so grab some popcorn and click play below.

I know that the title of this article already spoiled the story for you, but just in case you need any more spoilers, here are a few more for your reading enjoyment.

In order to begin with, as usual, we perform a scratch test to see if the screen is made of glass, which only confirms that there is glass on top of the screen, and nothing else.

A scratch on it will show up at a level of 6 on the Mohs hardness scale, while a deeper groove will appear at a level of 7.

The frame of the device, as well as the power button, are made of metal.

As a result, the screen was able to survive under direct flame for more than 50 seconds without permanent damage being done to any of the pixels, which is not always the case.

It is unfortunate that the fingerprint scanner stops working in the event that the screen has a level 7 scratch right around where it is positioned.

Last but not least, we have reached the moment we have all been waiting for. As you can see in the picture, the back glass does crack, but the phone does not snap in half, and it continues to function normally.

If you use a good heavy-duty case, you’ll most likely prevent the back glass from cracking, no matter how much bend it gets.

Learn more about the OnePlus 11 in our in-depth review.

SEE ALSO:

Call Scammers Siphon $454,000 from Man’s Bank Account

Elon Musk has Reclaimed the Title of the Richest Person in the World

Google TV Introduces New Tools For Finding This Weekend’s Shows
Related Topics:
Continue Reading