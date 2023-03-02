Top 10 Free YouTube Video Downloader Apps

(CTN NEWS) – YouTube Video Downloader Apps – Have you been looking for easy ways to download and watch YouTube videos offline on your Android device?

Then this is the ideal resource for you! Check out some of the top YouTube video downloader apps in the following paragraphs for 2023!

For various reasons, YouTube is the most popular medium for watching and sharing videos. The greatest is undoubtedly the global availability of material and content producers.

In addition to serving as a venue for millions of users’ online entertainment, YouTube has allowed many producers to make money online while lounging in the comfort of their homes.

On mobile smartphones, which millions of people access through the app available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, YouTube is most frequently utilized.

10 Best YouTube Video Downloader Apps

1. TubeMate

The top choice on our list is TubeMate, one of the most well-liked third-party YouTube video-downloading applications.

Throughout the past few years, it has undergone numerous changes, and as a result, it currently offers a functional user interface with a wide range of capabilities.

When you launch the program, the YouTube website will open, allowing you to choose and download any video by clicking the download icon.

You can download videos in the mp3 format as songs and select the exact quality you desire (although you will have to install another plugin to do the conversion).

The greatest feature of TubeMate is the ability to download videos from other well-known websites like Facebook and Twitter.

By clicking the link provided below, you can get the most recent version of TubeMate APK for your Android device:

Download TubeMate

2. YouTube Go

Following is a somewhat different method for saving your preferred YouTube videos so you can watch them later without a connection.

The official YouTube Go app is meant to reduce internet usage by just displaying the most important information. The app doesn’t have any glitzy advertisements or video recommendations.

Search for the desired video and save it to your computer. You won’t always be able to download the best videos available because the app is designed to save data.

Nonetheless, this is ideal if you want an official way to save videos for later viewing on your phone.

By clicking the link to the Google Play Store provided below, you can get the most recent version of YouTube Go for your Android device:

Download YouTube Go

3. Videoder

Videoder is the next software on our list, yet another excellent tool for saving YouTube videos to your device. The robust user interface and simple design that this service offers are what we like most.

This app allows you to download YouTube videos in their entirety in high definition for use on an Android smartphone, and it also has a PC version.

So, if you frequently use your laptop or computer, this program may be at the top of your favorites list. Videos can be downloaded in resolutions of up to 4K, which is more than sufficient by today’s standards.

Also, the program includes a built-in browser with complete adblocker compatibility, so you won’t have to deal with annoying pop-up advertisements while attempting to browse quietly.

By clicking the link provided below, you can try out the Windows version of Videoder or download the most recent version of Videoder APK for your Android device:

Download Videoder

4. KeepVid

KeepVid is the fourth program on our top YouTube video downloaders list. Given how well-known it is, there’s a good possibility you’ve previously heard of this service.

It is comparable to TubeMate and is one of the most popular video-downloading apps for Android devices.

It offers a user interface that is clear and simple to understand, and there are many download alternatives to meet everyone’s demands.

KeepVid has been one of the fastest downloading services due to its rapid servers and the ability to download videos up to 4K quality.

The fact that the program supports over 27 more platforms from which you may download videos is unquestionably its biggest feature.

This includes numerous more sites, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tumblr. By clicking the link provided below, you can get the most recent version of KeepVid APK for your Android device:

Download KeepVid

5. Snaptube

The next software on our list, Snaptube, is available for testing. Snaptube gives you the same rapid access to locally download any YouTube video you find interesting as the other YouTube video downloader apps.

The program’s homepage greets you as soon as you open it and provides rapid access to all the well-known video-sharing websites from which Snaptube can download videos.

You can search any video you like by tapping on any website and downloading! Like KeepVid, it features incredibly fast download rates, all due to the reliable servers.

By clicking the link provided below, you can get the most recent version of Snaptube APK for your Android device:

Download Snaptube

6. InsTube

The fantastic app lets you download YouTube videos to your Android phone or tablet.

InsTube and Snaptube share a user interface and homepage that provides rapid access to well-known video streaming websites.

The homepage of this YouTube video downloader tool may be customized, and you can include connections to the websites you visit most frequently.

InsTube is one of the most flexible video downloaders available, giving you access to over 100 different video-sharing services. Also, videos in the greatest possible quality—up to 4K—can be downloaded.

The fact that the app includes a built-in mp3 converter is fantastic news for those looking to download music locally on their phones.

Last, you can hide the music and video downloads you make behind a safe vault that only you can open. By clicking the link provided below, you can get the most recent version of Snaptube APK for your Android device:

Download InsTube

7. NewPipe

The next app on our list provides something a little different. Although NewPipe does allow you to download videos directly on your phone, that is not its main objective.

Because it is open-source, NewPipe aspires to provide the best YouTube viewing experience—and it does so without any advertising. This is a fantastic option for anyone tired of using YouTube’s numerous advertisements.

Also, this software offers features like background playback and picture-in-picture mode.

When using this software to watch videos, you receive all the essential functions like subtitles and a UI that is extremely similar to the official YouTube app.

By clicking the link provided below, you can get the most recent version of NewPipe APK for your Android device:

Download NewPipe

8. YT3 Downloader

The next software on the list is perhaps the simplest for downloading YouTube videos. YT3 Downloader merely displays a few options and search results for the video you wish to download.

You can download the movie as an MP4 file or simply the audio in an MP3 file. Before downloading a video, you can preview it to be sure it is the one you are looking for.

We recommend the program to people looking for the fastest movie downloading, although the interface feels incredibly dated and awkward.

By clicking the link provided below, you can get the most recent version of the YT3 Downloader APK for your Android device.

Download YT3 Downloader

9. Vidmate

The Vidmate App is the next software in our list of the top YouTube video downloader applications for Android.

We advise using this program for individuals who wish to download their favorite YouTube videos and find new stuff.

You can search for videos in various categories, including entertainment, movies, music, and games and watch some films featured on this app’s homepage that you might find fascinating.

The ability to customize the download rate on the Vidmate App allows you to get the most out of the capability.

Also, you may keep all downloaded videos hidden from prying eyes in an encrypted vault.

You can download your Android smartphone’s most recent version of the Vidmate App APK by clicking the link below.

Download Vidmate App

10. YMusic

The final app on my list is one I use to simultaneously listen to music and download YouTube videos to my smartphone locally.

Its user interface and functionality are the only reasons it has been my #1 favorite for the past two years. You can choose a simple Material Design theme that allows for extensive customization.

The background can be white, dark, or AMOLED black, in addition to changing the accent colors. You receive all of its features in their entirety.

Pressing on any video will play it for you to see, and you may download it in pretty much any resolution you choose. Also, there is a built-in sleep timer that I often utilize.

You might be interested in the tab that lists all the hot videos on the app’s homepage.

The app’s one significant drawback is that you can’t watch movies inside it, but given its name, we won’t blame that either.

By clicking the link provided below, you can get the most recent version of YMusic APK for your Android device.

Download YMusic

That concludes our list of the top picks for today.

We hope you enjoyed our ranking of the top 10 YouTube video downloader applications for Android in 2023!

