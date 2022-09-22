Connect with us

Logitech Announces $350 Gaming Handheld, Plays Halo Infinite

Published

5 hours ago

on

Logitech Announces $350 Gaming Handheld, Plays Halo Infinite

(CTN News) _ The Logitech G Cloud device has been officially announced by Logitech, and it’s compatible with Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Through streaming on the device, you can play Halo Infinite, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 5 wherever you are.

Additionally, it supports NVIDIA GeForce Now.

According to the device has “precision” controls, a 1080p screen, and an “amazing” battery life of approximately 12 hours.

There are 463 grams in it.

For $350, you can get the G Cloud at LogitechG.com, Best Buy, and Amazon. Preorders now get $50 off, dropping it to $300.

Logitech and Tencent collaborated on the G Cloud. Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming are supported.

Users can also stream games from their Xbox consoles or apps.

In addition to streaming games from Valve’s Steam Link, you can download remote play apps, video streaming apps, and other apps from the Google Play Store.

According to Logitech, the G Cloud is “carbon neutral.

” In addition, the packaging is made from forests certified by FSC and other “controlled sources.”

Logitech G Cloud Official Description
