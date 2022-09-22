Logitech Announces $350 Gaming Handheld, Plays Halo Infinite

(CTN News) _ The Logitech G Cloud device has been officially announced by Logitech, and it’s compatible with Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Through streaming on the device, you can play Halo Infinite, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 5 wherever you are.

Additionally, it supports NVIDIA GeForce Now.

According to the device has “precision” controls, a 1080p screen, and an “amazing” battery life of approximately 12 hours.

There are 463 grams in it.