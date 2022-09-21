OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition Launches On September 22: Specs & Features

OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue model tomorrow (September 22), which was teased last week.

OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue tomorrow (September 22). The difference between the original OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue variant is revealed by the Amazon India page.

The page on Amazon.com mentions similar specs and features in the blue OnePlus 10R as the original OnePlus 10R that was unveiled in April. The only cosmetic change between the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue model and the original OnePlus 10R is the blue colour, apparently.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition

The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition would also arrive with the same Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, OxygenOS 12 out of the box, and a triple rear camera setup led by 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro sensors.

The new blue-coloured variant of the OnePlus 10R 5G was recently teased via a microsite on the e-commerce site Amazon India. The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue model would be launched during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale which is starting on September 23.

Amazon Prime members would get access to the sale on September 22, which is a day earlier than September 23.

OnePlus 10R 5G model was originally launched in two colourways

The OnePlus 10R 5G model was originally launched in two colourways: Forest Green and Sierra Black options. The OnePlus 10R was launched with two charging options, namely, 80W charging and 150W charging with the latter being available only in the Sierra Black model.

It is not known whether the Prime Blue colour variant of the OnePlus 10R would support 80W or 150W charging speeds.OnePlus 10R’s top variant with the 150W charging is what the company calls the OnePlus 10R 150W.

SuperVOOC Endurance Edition is priced at Rs 43,999 while there is also a regular edition of the OnePlus 10R that is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging. The latter costs Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB + 258GB storage option.

OnePlus 10R Prime phone features