10 Cool Ways to SMS Text from Your Computer

Today, most people enjoy instant messaging as it’s easy to use and very time-saving. However, SMS may still play an important role in some cases. For example, when it comes to communicating with people of an older generation or sending automated alerts. Luckily, now you have the option to check your text messages even from your PC. Online SMS text messaging allows you to respond faster with your computer keyboard. Let’s consider the best solutions which make texting from your computer possible.

1. Google Voice

Google Voice allows its users to view and compose their text messages through the official web application. Also, this solution supports media previews. It gives access to your Google Voice phone logs, voicemail, and other features on one page, which is very convenient.

2. Android Messages

To use this option, you need to open the official website of the Android Messages app, launch it on your smartphone and tap Messages for the web just under the three-dot menu. After following a few steps to scan the code, you must instantly go online. In addition, you can enable receiving notifications in your browser.

3. iMessage

For iPhone users, there is only one option for viewing texts on their computer. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t allow alternative SMS solutions, so you have nothing to do but use a built-in app called iMessage. It’s important to note that you can also learn how to download text messages from iPhone to back up your chats. In case you can’t see the SMS conversations from your laptop, you have to enable iCloud Sync on your iPhone.

4. Pushbullet

This free solution allows you to view and send your text and media messages via the desktop app, browser extension or its website. But remember that you are limited to only 100 messages per month unless you purchase a Pro plan. With Pushbullet, you can reply to existing conversations or start new ones.

5. MightyText

This is a comprehensive platform to use SMS texts on your PC that has several extra features apart from texting. For example, you can benefit from its SMS scheduler, notification mirroring and a multi-window mode that contains numerous chats. If you don’t want to have a monthly limit for the number of SMS messages to send, you can buy the subscription for unlimited access.

6. Pulse SMS

To sync your SMS text conversations with Pulse, you need to pay just $1 a month. This is just nothing for the features you are going to get, which are receiving texts on your PC, message scheduling, previews for web links and many more. You can also use a ton of shortcuts and choose from a wide range of themes.

7. MySMS

Even though this solution is not as popular as its competitors, it’s still one of the best methods to send texts from your PC. You don’t necessarily need to have a browser extension to make MySMS work because it has apps as well. If the features offered by a basic version are not enough for you, you can get the PRO plan that makes a lot of additional tools available.

8. AirDroid

With AirDroid, you can use your smartphone from your computer any time you need it. Apart from checking and sending text messages, you can access your media gallery and manipulate files, moving or deleting them. To get started with this app, you need to download it on your phone and scan the QR code at web.airdroid.com to connect your devices.

9. Your Phone

Your Phone is a feature of Windows 10 which allows you to manage certain aspects of your mobile device right from your PC, including SMS text and even calls. The good thing is that this option doesn’t require a paid subscription, so you can use it without any limitations. Although Your Phone works on iOS too, it doesn’t enable syncing of texts.

10. Email to SMS

This amazing extension for Chrome allows you to send SMS text messages from your Gmail account. It adds the Mobile button when you’re composing a new email, so if you click on it, you will see a field for phone numbers you want to send the message to. The extension will send a copy of your email via text message to your recipients, which is really great for those people who rarely check their emails.

Final thoughts

SMS messages are not limited to your smartphone anymore. As you see, there are a lot of apps that you can use to view and send text messages from the comfort of your PC. Hopefully, you’ll choose the best option from those mentioned above to meet your specific needs.