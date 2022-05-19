Powerball & Powerball Plus Winning Numbers For May 19, 2022

There are two lotteries that are among the most popular in South Africa: Powerball and Powerball plus. Listed below are the numbers for the winning results on May 19, 2020.

Among the most popular lotteries in South Africa, Powerball plus and Powerball are among the most popular. ITHUBA Holdings manages South Africa’s National Lottery. Unlike many other lotteries, this lottery allows players to participate only if they are at least 18 years old. South Africa has steadily grown in popularity over the years thanks to Powerball’s high payouts. Tuesday evenings and Friday evenings are reserved for these lotteries.

Powerball and Powerball Plus Lottery winning numbers for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

At approximately 9 p.m. SAST, winning numbers and results will be announced for the Powerball and Powerball Plus. Final results will be available shortly. Approximately R77 million has been allocated for this Powerball draw. In the Powerball Plus lottery, the jackpot prize is less than the jackpot prize in the Powerball lottery. There is an estimated jackpot prize of R75 million for the Powerball Plus lottery.

Powerball and Powerball Plus Previous Winning numbers

Thursday, May 16, 2020, was the last day for Powerball and Powerball Plus. This lottery also took place at 9:00 p.m. In the Powerball lottery, the winning numbers were 47, 19, 13, 05, 7. 04 was the bonus number. Approximately R14,772,885.74 was estimated to be the jackpot prize for this lottery. As a result, 43,45, 12, 44, and 02 were the winning numbers for the Powerball Plus lottery. There was also a bonus number of 13. A jackpot prize of R107 million was estimated for this lottery.

How to play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery game?