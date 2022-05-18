26.5 C
Bangkok
Powerball

Powerball Next Drawing On Wed, May 18, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $101 Million

By Arsi Mughal
(CTN News) – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has reached $101 Million, with a cash option of $59.0 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck!

Must Read: Powerball & Powerball Plus Winning Numbers For May 17, 2022

Powerball Winning Numbers For May 16, 2022

Are You Having Luck Today?

These are the Powerball winning numbers for May 16, 2022;

7 – 15 – 22 – 36 – 64 and Powerball 13

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing has $90 Million jackpot, with a cash option of $52.6 Million.

Each week, there are now three chances to win the Powerball – Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $112 million with a cash option of $64.9.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  • $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  • $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  • $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  • $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  • $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  • $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  • $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  • $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  • $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  • $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

