Powerball & Powerball Plus Winning Numbers For May 17, 2022

(CTN News) – South Africa’s two most popular lotteries are Powerball and Powerball plus. The National Lottery is operated by ITHUBA Holdings. Lotteries such as this one can be played by players who are 18 years of age or older. Powerball’s high payouts have steadily increased its popularity in South Africa. The lotteries are held every Tuesday and Friday at 9:00 p.m.

Powerball and Powerball Plus Lottery winning numbers for May 17, 2022

Powerball and Powerball Plus winning numbers and results for May 17, 2022, will be announced at 9:00 pm SAST. Stay tuned for the final results. Powerball’s jackpot is around Rs 137 million (approximately). The Powerball-Plus lottery offers a smaller jackpot prize than the Powerball lottery. The Powerball Plus lottery’s jackpot prize is estimated at R 9 million.

Powerball and Powerball Plus previous winning numbers

On May 6, the last Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery was held. It was also held at 9:00 pm. Powerball numbers 04, 14, 30, 34, 38, 14 were the winning numbers. Bonus number 23 accompanied these winning numbers. The next jackpot prize is estimated at R 30 million. Powerball Plus‘ winning numbers were 21, 34, 38, 40, and 42. There was also a bonus number of 16. This lottery had a rollover amount of R 50 million.

How to play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery game

Both of these lotteries are fairly straightforward to play. A player will be charged R5 for each board or play.

You choose five main numbers from a series of one to 45 numbers for the Powerball lottery.

Next, you must choose one Powerball number from a series of one to 20 numbers.

Your chances of winning depend on how many of your main numbers match the winning numbers. Your Powerball number will also be higher if it matches the winning Powerball number. The top prize is won if all five main numbers and the Powerball number are matched