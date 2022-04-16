Ninja Star Simulator Codes For (April 2022) – New Update!

(CTN News) – Keep reading the article for the ninja star simulator codes for its players that they can use in the game.

In the ninja star simulator, you can become the strongest ninja by killing your opponents, now that you have money, use the money to get another star, combine them, and throw them now let’s use the welcome code and do not cheat okay, you can do this and win the game. Here’s another, and then another, but what if we combine these two stars and stack these babies up, now we’ve got 64.

It is necessary to collect a lot of gems in order to become the best ninja-star thrower in the world. With our cheat codes, it won’t take you long to begin collecting gems in Ninja Star Simulator. This guide will be updated with the latest codes, so bookmark this page and come back for more Ninja Star Simulator tips and tricks.

The most recent list of OP codes for Roblox Ninja Star Simulator can be found here. Ninja Star Simulator players of all levels can benefit from these codes, whether they are just starting out or have been playing a long time.

Codes for all Ninja Star Simulator games

Once the posts are published, additional codes will be made available. You never know when these codes will expire, so you must use them immediately! Let us know what the code is in the comments below so that we can remove it.

In-game currency codes may be slightly out of sync due to multipliers.

Code 1: (double) x2 de gemas 2minutos

Code 2: (thanks) 6mil gemas

Code 3: (welcome) 3mil gemas

Code 4: (gift) x2 money 30minutos

Code 5: (golden) x2 money 30minutos

Code 6: (party) 30 minutes money.

Here are some Ninja Clicker Simulator Codes as well if you want to Use

Get a free Galactus Pet by entering this code: gal4xy

Pet is yours for the taking with code HW2020.

Open Egg Faster Boost can be activated by entering this code.

Redeem the code for x2 Luck with WATER.

Redeem code for x10 Secret Pets Chances for 1 hour by typing in BZZZZZ.

Use the HONEY code to get a yen boost of 10 times.

These codes can be used as many times as you like. Have fun playing Roblox’s Ninja Star Simulator.

