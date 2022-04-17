Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Are Spotted Together After Recent Breakup Rumors

(CTN News) – Twitter buzzed with a strange piece of information on April 15 that sparked heated discussion among users. A Twitter user claimed that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky had broken up because Rocky had been cheating on her with Amina Mauaddi, a shoe designer. As soon as Amina Mauaddi clarified the rumors on her Instagram, the rumors turned into lies.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted at the Barbados airport on Friday, the same day the designer released her statement.

Rihanna, 34, wore a multi-colored short dress that perfectly hugged her baby bumps and shoes while she met up with the rapper and his family. RiRi and Rocky wore matching pink and purple tie-dye hoodies, white shirts, tie-dye pants, and sneakers. As he walked through the cameras, he held a few goods and appeared comfortable. He also wore a black mask over his face.

In the hours leading up to Rocky’s airport appearance, allegations that he had an affair with Amina circulated online, and Amina, the lady accused of having an affair with the talented star quickly issued a statement on her Instagram story rejecting the allegations.

Amina shuts rumors Of Rihanna And ASAP Rocky’s Breakup through her Insta post

Amina Muaddi wrote on her Instagram story, “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits.”

She continued by saying, “Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life. Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

Check out the post:

Rocky and Rihanna had been friends for a long time before they developed a love connection between 2019 and 2020. Since then, they have looked inseparable, and they announced early this year that they are expecting their first child.

