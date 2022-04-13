Valorant Mobile Nears Launch as Game Enters Final Stages Of Testing

(CTN News) – One of the biggest smartphone games of this year is undoubtedly Valorant Mobile. Game developers have been working on the game for over a year, and gamers are eagerly awaiting its release. Currently, developers are testing the game with a small number of players, and images of gameplay have emerged online. Read on to learn more about Valorant Mobile.

Leaked images show the loading screen and controls of Valorant Mobile

Valorant data miner and tipster @DannyINTEL has shared a lot of images revealing details about the upcoming mobile game. She shared a screengrab of the game on April 7, 2022, saying it is being tested in China. This is confirmed by the language in the text. Danny shared more images of Valorant Mobile, including a screengrab showing most of the controls.

At first glance, the controls may look familiar to players who have played other battle royale games like Battleground Mobile India or Call of Duty: Mobile. Crouching, jumping, and firing are controlled by the buttons on the right side of the display. The display shows details about the weapon in hand and the number of bullets. On the left is a movement stick and a firing button.

Popular characters of the game are also seen in the images

The character selection screen of Valorant Mobile was also shared. There are multiple images of Valorant characters such as Sova, Killjoy, Brean, Jett, Phoenix, and Reyna. Danny has also tweeted images of the starting screen, artwork, and gameplay videos.

It is possible that the game will be released in phases. In the case of Valorant Mobile, the game was first made available to a bunch of players as beta testing and then it was rolled out for everyone. Valorant Mobile was reported to be released in the first quarter of 2022 in November 2021, but that didn’t happen.

Related CTN News: