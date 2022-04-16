29.2 C
Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #50 Daily Song April 16, 2022

By Arsi Mughal
Heardle Answer Today

Song of the day: Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for April 16, 2022, Saturday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version. In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 4/16/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here. We have listed Heardle answer today, #50 Clues & hints along with instructions on how to play a game of Heardle – That daily musical intros.

Daily Heardle #50 Song Hints

Hint 1 The song was released in 1978
Hint 2 Song album is Cheryl Lynn
Hint 3 Song Sing by Cheryl Lynn
Hint 4 Genre –  Disco

Listed here is the Today Heardle answer with the song title and the official video. The Heardle Music puzzle solution lists have been tested by our team and are 100% accurate.

Game Name Heardle – That daily musical intros game
Puzzle number #50
Song of the Day  Cheryl Lynn – Got To Be Real
Date 4/16/2022
Day Saturday
Heardle web official website www.heardle.app

Heardle 50 April 16, 2022 Answer

Answer to Heardle 50, which will be released on April 16th, 2022 The Answer is – Cheryl Lynn – Got To Be Real

