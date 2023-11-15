Connect with us

Gaming

Ukrainian Cyber L&G eSports Team Belonging to Alona Shevtsova Launches Exclusive Merchandise Line
Advertisement

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For November 17, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #632 Daily Song For November 17, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 17 November 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

The Best Guide to Online Slot88 Games

Gaming

How to Play Baccarat Online

Gaming

Winning Strategies: How to Make the Most of Ewallet Casino Games

Gaming

High Stakes and High Tech: The Evolution of Online Gambling

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 16 November 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For November 16, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #631 Daily Song For November 16, 2023

Gaming

Venturing Through Azeroth with Simple Carry: Your WoW Raid Boosting Excellence

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 15 November 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For November 15, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #630 Daily Song For November 15, 2023

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Global Version Is Available Now - Check It Out

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 14 November 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For November 14, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #629 Daily Song For November 14, 2023

Cryptocurrency Gaming

Crypto Casino Bonuses Unleashed: Comparing Promotions Across Different Currencies

Gaming

Ukrainian Cyber L&G eSports Team Belonging to Alona Shevtsova Launches Exclusive Merchandise Line

Published

3 days ago

on

eSports

Ukrainian eSports L&G team is thrilled to announce the launch of their exclusive merchandise line, available for purchase on the official website. The new merchandise line includes the L&G Black Jersey, gaming sleeve, cap, and gaming mat. Fans and eSports enthusiasts now have the opportunity to support their favorite team in style, and incorporate new equipment into their home CS:GO gaming setups.

“We are excited to offer our fans the opportunity to express their support for L&G Team through our exclusive merchandise line,” said Mykhailo Malkiss Shulga, a sniper at L&G Team. “The launch of these items is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team, and we look forward to seeing our fans proudly donning the L&G brand.”

L&G Team has quickly become a force to be reckoned with, achieving triumphs in major tournaments and securing a position among the top 100 best teams globally.

Their journey has been marked by a relentless commitment to success, as evidenced by their notable presence in the European ESEA League playoffs and a prestigious spot in the top 10 among Ukrainian CS:GO teams.

The L&G eSports team was founded in 2021 on the initiative of Alona Shevtsova, a Ukrainian businesswoman, philanthropist, and active participant in the Ukrainian fintech community. Both in Ukraine and abroad, Alona Shevtsova is known as the founder of the LEO International Payment System.

In addition, she was a shareholder and chairman of the supervisory board of a large Ukrainian bank. Alona Shevtsova uses the money earned in business for various charitable, educational, and cultural projects, as well as to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

L&G Team offers convenient delivery options for fans in Ukraine and around the world, including international shipping. To explore the entire L&G merchandise line and make a purchase, visit www.lngcybersport.com

Emergence and Development of eSports in Asia

Emergence and Development of Esports in Asia
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

ibomm and ibomma telugu movies

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs