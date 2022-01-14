Connect with us

Gaming

Top 7 Sports Betting Apps Indiana in 2022
Published

10 seconds ago

on

Indiana

In September 2019, Indiana became a legal state to allow sports betting when the retail market was launched. A month after that, sportsbooks began offering their services online, and since then Indiana has become a stalwart location for sports betting. In Indiana, only two out of 13 casinos offer sports betting at this time. It is unlikely that anyone has noticed their absence with 11 retail and nearly as many sportsbook apps available.

With just four months separating the passing of the law from the first bet, Indiana had a short journey from legalization to launch. NFL betting season was the driving force behind the quick turnaround in most states. The opening of the online books occurred about a month after the first snap, but the retail books got up and running right away. Sports betting in Illinois has been a slower process than in other states. Therefore, the launch was well-timed. Many residents of the Windy City continue to take advantage of the convenience of Indiana sportsbooks online to this day.

It is now big business to bet on sports in Indiana. Indiana has seen its gambling market grow by more than $5 billion so far, with no end in sight. You’ll find everything you need to know about sports betting in Indiana right here.

Top 7 Indiana sports betting apps in 2022

1. DRAFT KINGS SPORTSBOOK

Bonus

UP TO $1,050 FREE
New User Bonus. T&Cs Apply.

Featues

  • Special for bets on NFL Wild Card
  • Bet $5 & Win $280
  • $50 Free Bet on Deposit
  • Up to $1,000 Deposit Bonus
  • To Claim: Click Play Now

Play now

2. BETMGM

Bonus

$1,000
Risk Free Bet

Featues

  • $1,000 Risk Free Bet
  • $10 Free Weekly Bet
  • Use Bonus Code: PLAYBONUS

PLAY NOW

3. CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

Bonus

$1,001
First Bet Match

Featues

  • Up To $1,001 First Bet Match
  • Opt In for a Free NBA Jersey
  • Weekly Betting Promos
  • Use Promo Code: LEGALRF

PLAY NOW

4. BETRIVERS SPORTSBOOK

Bonus

$250 BONUS
100% Match on First Deposit

Featues

  • 100% Up to $250 Deposit Bonus
  • ONLY 1x Play Through!
  • Use Exclusive Affiliate Code: PLAY250

PLAY NOW

5. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

Bonus

$1,000
Risk Free Bet

Featues

  • Special for bets on NFL Wild Card
  • Bet $5, Win $150 In Cash or
  • Up to $1,000 Risk Free Bet
  • To Claim: Click Play Now

Play Now

6. UNIBET

Bonus

$500
Risk Free Bet

Featues

  • Exclusive Offer
  • $500 Risk Free Bet
  • Use Promo Code: BETBONUS

PLAY NOW

7. POINTSBET

Bonus

A Risk-Free Bet Upto $2000

Featues

  • Get 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $2,000
  • Use Promo Code: BETBONUS

PLAY NOW

 

Best Indiana sports betting apps

In order to offer sports betting in Indiana, sportsbook providers needed to partner with land-based operators. All of the major operators have a path to the market, making it one of the most competitive markets in the country.

 

