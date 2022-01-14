Top 7 Sports Betting Apps Indiana in 2022

In September 2019, Indiana became a legal state to allow sports betting when the retail market was launched. A month after that, sportsbooks began offering their services online, and since then Indiana has become a stalwart location for sports betting. In Indiana, only two out of 13 casinos offer sports betting at this time. It is unlikely that anyone has noticed their absence with 11 retail and nearly as many sportsbook apps available.

With just four months separating the passing of the law from the first bet, Indiana had a short journey from legalization to launch. NFL betting season was the driving force behind the quick turnaround in most states. The opening of the online books occurred about a month after the first snap, but the retail books got up and running right away. Sports betting in Illinois has been a slower process than in other states. Therefore, the launch was well-timed. Many residents of the Windy City continue to take advantage of the convenience of Indiana sportsbooks online to this day.

It is now big business to bet on sports in Indiana. Indiana has seen its gambling market grow by more than $5 billion so far, with no end in sight. You’ll find everything you need to know about sports betting in Indiana right here.

Top 7 Indiana sports betting apps in 2022

1. DRAFT KINGS SPORTSBOOK

Bonus

UP TO $1,050 FREE

New User Bonus. T&Cs Apply.

Featues

Special for bets on NFL Wild Card

Bet $5 & Win $280

$50 Free Bet on Deposit

Up to $1,000 Deposit Bonus

To Claim: Click Play Now

Play now

2. BETMGM

Bonus

$1,000

Risk Free Bet

Featues

$1,000 Risk Free Bet

$10 Free Weekly Bet

Use Bonus Code: PLAYBONUS

PLAY NOW

3. CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

Bonus

$1,001 First Bet Match

Featues

Up To $1,001 First Bet Match

Opt In for a Free NBA Jersey

Weekly Betting Promos

Use Promo Code: LEGALRF

PLAY NOW

4. BETRIVERS SPORTSBOOK

Bonus

$250 BONUS 100% Match on First Deposit

Featues

100% Up to $250 Deposit Bonus

ONLY 1x Play Through!

Use Exclusive Affiliate Code: PLAY250

PLAY NOW

5. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

Bonus

$1,000 Risk Free Bet

Featues

Special for bets on NFL Wild Card

Bet $5, Win $150 In Cash or

Up to $1,000 Risk Free Bet

To Claim: Click Play Now

Play Now

6. UNIBET

Bonus

$500 Risk Free Bet

Featues

Exclusive Offer

$500 Risk Free Bet

Use Promo Code: BETBONUS

PLAY NOW

7. POINTSBET

Bonus

A Risk-Free Bet Upto $2000

Featues

Get 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $2,000

Use Promo Code: BETBONUS

PLAY NOW

Best Indiana sports betting apps

In order to offer sports betting in Indiana, sportsbook providers needed to partner with land-based operators. All of the major operators have a path to the market, making it one of the most competitive markets in the country.

Also Check: