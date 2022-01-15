Fortnite Returns To iOS: Get Nvidia GeForce Now To Play

NVIDIA GeForce Now, the cloud gaming platform, will make it possible for iOS users to play Fortnite on their iPhones in 2022. Users of Nvidia’s cloud gaming service will be able to access a library of games, including Epic Games’ Fortnite. With it, iOS players could play Fortnite through a web browser with touch-based controls. While the game would be available as a beta test, players should not expect the best experience.

Fortnite, the popular online battle royale game, is returning to iOS after a year-long absence. The Apple App Store originally offered Fortnite on iOS in 2020. In the end, Apple banned the game because Epic Games implemented a payment method that exceeded the App Store. Apple App Store users have been unable to download or play the game since then. Although Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Apple regarding the issue, it was unable to get its game back on iOS.

How to register to enter a beta test of Fortnite on iOS?

Visit the GeForce Now website to register for free to play Fortnite on iOS devices. After that, they must join the waitlist, where they might get a chance to try the new touch-controlled version of Fortnite. Fortnite will be available through web browser integration on both iOS and Android devices, so both free and priority memberships will have an equal preference in joining the beta.

When did the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit begin?

It was Epic Games that filed the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit in August 2020. In its lawsuit, Epic Games contested Apple’s strict rules for payment methods in App Store applications. Tim Sweeney, the founder of Epic Games, wanted to either reduce Apple’s 30 percent cut in-app purchases or completely bypass Apple App Store by accepting payments directly from players. In Fortnite, Epic implemented certain changes, which led to it being removed from the Apple App Store and Epic filing the lawsuit.

