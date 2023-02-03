PlayStation Plus Officially Announces free games for February 2023

(CTN NEWS) – The list of games that will be offered for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers in February has been officially released by PlayStation.

Of course, this is the main draw for players who have subscribed to this service.

The value of the games that have been distributed for free to be received is thought to be high and worth it compared to the monthly payment that has been provided.

A reputable source named billbil-kun leaked the games way before the official statement.

On February 7, the distribution of all games that have been announced will start. Let’s see what we got this month!!!

Play as Ash Williams or one of his friends from the renowned Evil Dead franchise in co-op games that are jam-packed with entertaining cooperative features and action-packed player vs. player multiplayer.

Play as a group of four survivors as you search for treasure, conquer your anxieties, and explore. In the game based on the first three Evil Dead movies, locate crucial artifacts to close the junction of worlds.

Along with the original Ash vs. Evil Dead television series on STARZ.

Fight for the good guys or use the Kandarian Demon to track down Ash and others while in charge of the environment’s Deadite artifacts. You want to eat their souls and more!

The realistic graphics and physics-based terror will frighten you to your core, whether you’re flying across the map as a Kandarian Demon or seeing a Deadite in half with Ash’s chainsaw hand!

OlliOlliWorld | PS4, PS5

A brand-new, original, explosive action platform skateboarding game. As you undertake quests, challenges, and create new friends along the way, travel across vivid and weird landscapes.

As you enter a singularly enjoyable trance, you will discover player accessibility, depth, and freedom.

The third game in the fantastic series from the Private Division studio, OlliOlli World, offers quick and cool stages with difficult objectives and a delightful and cozy setting that makes it ideal for unwinding and liberation.

Skating around Radlandia’s various regions reveals new learning abilities, obstacles to overcome, and hidden spots to discover.

And to pull off the intricate combos that can propel you to the top of the scoreboard, you’ll need very quick fingers.

Over the frigid borders of Europa, a new power has manifested itself from an old pyramid ship.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Players will team up with the Guardians to eradicate the Dark Realm by whatever means necessary. Even if it also required using hand strength.

A mysterious new capability also appears as fresh threats do. Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters have all employed Stasis in various ways to dominate the battlefield. Stasis is a guardian entrenched in darkness.

Beyond Light offers players a thrilling new chapter in the Destiny 2 universe with new subclasses to discover.

The first chapter of a meticulously recreated mafia crime game series. During the American organized crime era of Prohibition, rose through the ranks of the mafia.

Taxi driver Tommy Angelo is reluctantly lured into the world of organized crime following an unexpected encounter with the mob. He initially feels awkward meeting the Salieris, but the payoff is too great.

The giveaways from January will finish on February 6th, so keep that in mind. Be sure to pick up titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2 if you haven’t already.

